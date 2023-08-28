Deepika Padukone, Samantha to Ananya Panday: 4 celebrity-approved jacket sets for Raksha Bandhan 2023

This Raksha Bandhan, draw inspiration from the beautiful world of Bollywood divas and their classic style choices. One standout trend has been that of the jacket style fusion clothing, which lends a touch of refinement and modernity to traditional ensembles. These jackets, which have been seen on celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, wonderfully combine traditional and contemporary aspects. These fusion wear jackets, with elaborate embroidery, brilliant colours, and beautiful cuts, are ideal for bringing a fashionable touch to your Raksha Bandhan costume. Embrace the fashion-forward attitude of Bollywood divas and create a sartorial statement this holiday season.

Ananya Panday in black outfit

Ananya Panday impresses us again with her trendy choices. She looks stunning in a faultless black jacket dress with amazing white thread embroidery by famous designer Manish Malhotra. This one-of-a-kind outfit is made up of three separate pieces, each of which adds its own charm to the overall appearance. The black floor-length patterned jacket adds drama, while the stunning glass neckline top emanates elegance. This dress, along with gorgeous palazzo trousers, is a refreshing alternative to conventional lehengas for the forthcoming Raksha Bandhan. Embrace Ananya's modernism and refinement, and create a memorable impact with this trendy combination.

Sara Ali Khan in pink ensemble

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a light pink jacket dress by Anjul Bhandari. This magnificent set is made up of three unique pieces that seamlessly merge classical and contemporary aesthetics. The mandarin collared umbrella cut jacket is embellished with elaborate decorations made of a mesmerising combination of see-through and opaque sequins. These sequins create a stunning pattern by forming magnificent paisley patterns embroidery. This costume, along with a deep neck top and straight trousers, provides a sleek and refined alternative to traditional Raksha Bandhan apparel. Embrace Sara's charm and make a statement with this elegant costume, ideal for those seeking a fresh touch on conventional clothes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in dark blue outfit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a style star in her own right, dazzles in a stunning blue Anita Dongre gown. The beautiful stitching throughout this gorgeous set adds to its overall attractiveness. The dark blue gown is exquisitely embellished with light colours such as pink, blue, and golden tones, providing a dramatic contrast. The jacket easily morphs into a top, producing a unified and original aesthetic, which distinguishes this ensemble. Flared trousers complete the look, providing a touch of elegance and class. Samantha's attire easily combines classic and contemporary features, making it a remarkable pick for any fashion-forward individual looking for a jacket-dress.

Deepika Padukone in golden-white ensemble

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a mesmerising golden jacket and pant set by famous designer Anamika Khanna, which she wears with a white cloak. This magnificent gown is embellished with a wealth of decorations, lending the entire look luxury and grandeur. The mesmerising cape is the prominent aspect of this costume, embellished with tassels linked with pearls at the end, producing a distinctive and eye-catching appearance. This fusion wear attire is ideal for any sister who wants to make a statement during Raksha Bandhan. It seamlessly integrates traditional components with contemporary flare. Deepika's style is elegant and unique, so embrace it and shine bright this festive season.

