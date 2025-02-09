Deepika Padukone serves high fashion drama in all-white, but her fierce makeup is the ultimate power move

When Deepika Padukone is at the center, everything around her fades into the background. Opening the show at Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary event, the actress took the spotlight as the showstopper, bringing monochrome magic to the runway. And honestly, her look did not disappoint. Along with her outfit, her makeup game was equally noteworthy. Let’s break down her entire look!

Walking the ramp, the stunning Deepika Padukone donned an iconic ensemble designed by the renowned Sabyasachi. She wore a loose-collared top as the inner layer, paired with a classic white trench coat. The oversized silhouette exuded power dressing, making a bold yet effortless statement.

For the all-white ensemble, the actress styled her trendy coat and top with tailored pants featuring a loose silhouette, adding an effortless chic touch to her look. While DP’s outfit was undoubtedly stunning, her styling truly stole the show.

Rather than leaving her wrists bare, she opted for sleek black gloves, adding a striking contrast to the monochrome look. Drawing attention to her neckline, she adorned a high-fashion maroon stone choker with dangling elements, paired with a long chain featuring a cross pendant. Additionally, round, heavily embellished earrings and bangles further elevated her appearance, making every detail count.

Though her outfit and accessories met expectations, her makeup was the true showstopper. Complementing the all-white ensemble, Deepika opted for bold, statement-making makeup, with her lips taking center stage. She achieved a flawless glow with just the right amount of concealer and foundation, her brows were neatly brushed, and warm-toned eyeshadow subtly enhanced her look. A soft blush highlighted her cheekbones, while a striking maroon lipstick added the perfect finishing touch.

For her hairstyle, she chose a sleek, tied-back bun but added a touch of drama with a black flower-shaped accessory. To complete her look, she donned chic, classy frames, making every detail exude high-fashion elegance.

From the outfit to accessories, makeup, and hairstyle, every element of Deepika Padukone’s look was a masterclass in runway glamour.