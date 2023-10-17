Deepika Padukone serves PERFECTION in black backless bodysuit with cargo jeans and expensive Louis Vuitton bag

Bollywood is a fabulous industry that is full of entertainment, fashion, and glamour. One of the most beloved fashion icons in the industry has got to be Deepika Padukone. The Fighter actress is known for her ability to always be on point with her exceptional fashion choices. The talented Singham Again actress recently graced the streets of Bandra, effortlessly redefining style and elegance. The fabulous diva, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense, left us in awe with her latest look.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the details of the talented Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress’ sartorial masterpiece.

Deepika Padukone looked supremely stylish in an effortless ensemble

The exceptional Jawan actress was recently seen wearing a black Helmut Lang’s low-back slit-sleeve tech bodysuit worth Rs. 9,982, approximately. This super classy piece had a distinct U-shape and a plunging neckline that added to its overall allure whereas its fitted silhouette hugged her body at all the right places, helping her flaunt her curves like a boss. The talented Om Shanti Om actress further chose to pair and pair this with an anthracite grey mid-rise cargo jeans with a straight and comfortable fit with stylish front pockets on the back and leg. The gorgeous denims also featured a top metal button fastening, adding to their look. The gorgeous actress looks seriously exceptional, doesn’t she?

The talented Bajirao Mastani actress completed her ensemble with comfortable white sneakers. But that’s not all, the Pathaan actress went above and beyond to accessorize her outfit with the timeless black mini Dauphine bag by Louis Vuitton with gold hardware. This luxurious piece of perfection is worth Rs. 3,25,000 approximately and elevated her entire ensemble. Meanwhile, the diva also accessorized her look with a matching watch, bracelets, and ring. We’re totally obsessed!

The highlight of her sleek look was the blonde brown-colored hair that the Singham Again actress debuted. The talented Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress left her hair open and styled into loose waves. On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look, with sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and neutral lipstick, elevated her overall outfit. It’s quite safe to say that the talented Chennai Express actress once again demonstrated her fashion prowess by effortlessly combining a black backless bodysuit, cargo jeans, and a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag. Her ensemble was a masterclass in elegance and style, proving that when it comes to fashion, she truly reigns supreme.

As the diva stepped out onto the streets of Bandra, she reminded us why she is a beloved fashionista in Bollywood. Don’t you agree? Share your viewpoint with us in the comments section.

