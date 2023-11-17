Deepika Padukone serves winter-ready inspiration with her sophisticated airport style

Deepika Padukone consistently captivates with her unparalleled sense of style and fashion-forward choices. The Fighter actress is finally back in the bay. Accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh, the diva graced the airport with a winter-ready ensemble that effortlessly blended sophistication and comfort. This classy outfit also gave us some major winter-season inspiration. We’re absolutely obsessed!

Let’s go ahead and delve into the details of Deepika Padukone's impeccable fashion choices that set the tone for a chic airport look.

Deepika Padukone looked sophisticated in a classy layered outfit

The beautiful Jawan actress made an airport statement with her gorgeous winter-ready black and light grey ensemble. The diva chose to wear a slightly oversized full-sleeved plain black hoodie that literally oozes comfort. The diva further chose to pair this with matching black pants. These floor-length wide-legged pants fitted her like a charm and screamed comfort as well. The talented actress further chose to layer this all-black ensemble with an oversized and loose light grey coat with pockets on both sides. She kept this coat open so as to show the clear layering process pulled the hood out and tucked it over the comfortable coat’s edge to give her outfit a rather structured appeal. The Pathaan actress looks so classy, doesn’t she?

The Om Shanti Om actress further chose to complete her black and light grey sophisticated airport ensemble with sporty white sneakers that gave an overall harmonious appeal to her seriously awesome airport outfit. The Happy New Year actress further chose to take the minimalistic approach to accessories as she added black dark-tinted sunglasses to her classy outfit to give her ensemble a classy appeal. The bold move kept the attention and focus on her crisp airport aesthetic, as she walked ahead with poise and grace.

Deepika Padukone’s hair and makeup aesthetic was also on point

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Chennai Express actress’ awesome hair and makeup game. The fabulous Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress chose to tie her hair up into a messy bun, to add an effortlessly elegant twist to her airport ensemble. The Bajirao Mastani actress further chose to go for a bold no-makeup look, flaunting her natural beauty. In every stride, she exemplified a perfect fusion of style and comfort, as witnessed in her latest airport appearance. Every element of her fit visibly contributed to an aesthetic that radiated class.

It’s safe to say that Deepika Padukone’s airport style not only serves as inspiration for the winter season but also stands as a testament to her unwavering poise and confidence in the world of fashion, don’t you agree? Are you feeling inspired for the winter? Would you like to wear an elegant outfit like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

