Deepika Padukone showcases how to merge traditional elegance with modernity in red Sabyasachi fit

Bollywood’s premier diva, Deepika Padukone, is known to always go above and beyond to constantly delight us with her ever-evolving and simply magnificent fashion game. The beyond-gorgeous Jawan actress’ fashion-forward outfits are always on point, and we’re totally in love with them. Keeping up with the same trend, the Fighter actress was recently seen wearing a seriously pretty kurta set from none other than Bollywood’s favorite ethnic brand i.e. Sabyasachi. We’re totally in love with this glorious ensemble.

Why don’t we just delve in and take a closer look at the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ incredible red and gold ensemble? Let’s dive right in.

Deepika Padukone looked magical in a red and gold ethnic outfit

The xXx The Return of Xander Cage actress recently chose to wear a gorgeous red kurta set from Sabyasachi, for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations in Mumbai. This set featured a vibrant red short, full-sleeved, and oversized kurta with an intricate V-shaped neckline with elaborate gold embroidery. The kurta also had gold dotted embroidery all over it along with a matching pretty gold embroidery at the edges, laden with a beautiful pattern and delicate sequins. The gorgeous Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress paired this with matching red dhoti-style ankle-length pants with a ruched and crinkled design that perfectly complemented the kurta.

The talented Pathaan actress also chose to complete her glorious ethnic outfit with pointed golden pumps which undeniably added to the outfit’s overall allure. The talented Padmaavat actress also decided to accessorize her ensemble with gold statement stud earrings and a matching ring, thereby, opting for a minimal mood so that her outfit grabbed all the attention that it deserved. Furthermore, the glorious On Shanti Om actress tied her hair up and styled it into a sleek side-parted bun.

On the other hand, the Bajirao Mastani actress’ bold makeup look, with black smokey eyeliner and kajal, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, the perfect highlighter, and the prettiest light brown lipstick definitely complimented and elevated her entire outfit. There are no doubts about the fact that the Happy New Year actress truly slayed in this ensemble, cementing her status as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon. Her ability to consistently push the boundaries of fashion always leaves us eagerly anticipating her next style statement, doesn’t it?

So, what did you think of the Chennai Express actress’ ethnic ensemble? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section below.

