Deepika Padukone, Shruti Haasan to Ananya Panday: 6 times B-town’s divas went down the goth glam route

The world of Bollywood is renowned for its ever-changing fashion landscape, with celebrities often setting trends that captivate the masses. One such trend that has made periodic appearances and gained immense popularity is goth glam. This captivating fusion of dark aesthetics, alternative elements, and glamorous elements has been embraced by several leading ladies of B-town, proving that goth is not just confined to the alternative subculture. From Deepika Padukone to Shruti Haasan and Janhvi Kapoor, these divas have effortlessly blended edginess with elegance, breathing new life into goth-inspired fashion.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we take a closer look at six instances when Bollywood’s finest brought goth glam to the mainstream, redefining the boundaries of style? Let’s dive right in.

6 times Bollywood divas hopped abort the goth glam fashion flight

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Sonam, known for her impeccable fashion choices, showcased her affinity for goth glam at the preview of Victoria’s Secret’s first store. She exuded sophistication in an ankle-length black dress from Gauri and Nainika. The full-sleeved dress boasted a plunging neckline and a corset-like silhouette, seamlessly merging dark allure with high-fashion elegance.

Shruti Haasan:

Haasan, a versatile actress, and musician, made heads turn in a striking black co-ord set designed by Shweta Kapur’s 431-88 label. Her ensemble consisted of a backless crop top paired with a flowing skirt featuring a daring side slit. Accompanied by a gothic choker and a matching bracelet, Shruti effortlessly demonstrated the fusion of glam and goth.

Ananya Panday:

Panday, the emerging starlet, embraced goth-inspired elements with a contemporary twist. She flaunted a sexy sheer lace top over a black bralette, complemented by leather pants and a matching belt from Judy Zhang’s label. This ensemble showcased Ananya’s ability to blend sensual femininity with goth aesthetics.

Deepika Padukone:

Padukone’s striking presence needs no introduction, and her foray into goth glam was no exception. She was spotted wearing a fitted black midi-dress by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a tie-up, corset-like design running along the side. The dress, combined with a plunging neckline, exemplified Deepika’s ability to seamlessly merge elegance with a touch of darkness.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Kapoor, the embodiment of youthful exuberance, embraced goth glam in an off-shoulder body-hugging midi-dress with a plunging neckline. Her attire was accentuated by gothic makeup, including dark lipstick and smokey eyeshadow, amplifying the dramatic allure of her ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan:

Khan, with her refreshing charm, displayed her take on goth glam by wearing a fitted short dress with a unique extension at the back. The corset-like silhouette was adorned with sequins, creating a mesmerizing play of light and shadow. Her subdued makeup, highlighted by a dark lip, seamlessly complemented the ensemble’s bold aesthetics.

Advertisement

In a realm where fashion constantly evolves, Bollywood’s leading ladies have embraced the goth glam trend, infusing it with their distinct personalities and styles. From edgy ensembles to dramatic makeup, these divas have redefined traditional perceptions of glamor by seamlessly blending darkness with elegance. As the fashion world continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: goth glam is here to stay, as showcased by these timeless and trendsetting appearances of B-town’s finest.

So which one of these outfits is your favorite? Would you like to try this trend? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Alaya F: 6 actresses who gave timeless little black dress trend, a Gen-Z update