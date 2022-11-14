Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra; 5 Times celebs glammed up with their statement necklaces

For days you want your outfit to stand out, or you want to your transform your basic look into a masterpiece, all you need to do is accessorize well. In fact, the right accessory can add a whole lot of drama to your look in mere minutes. If you have been looking for unconventional necklaces to add grandiose to your look, you stumbled upon just the right page. After all, when it comes to styling inspiration, Bollywood-style icons like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra among others have never failed to serve lessons. This time we have curated an assortment of top fashion moments that serve major lessons on how to glam up a basic ensemble with a striking piece of necklace. All you need to do is scroll on!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked like she rules the world in a black pantsuit by ArdAzAei that featured a full-sleeved peplum-style blazer and matching trousers. Styled with precise perfection, Deepika’s edgy look was strategically complimented with a Cartier snake necklace. The ensemble gave the diva a graceful and sophisticated finish while the necklace managed to add just the right amount of drama to the look. The diamond-studded necklace from Cartier featured a panther face with striking green eyes. Take lessons from Deepika and style your hair into a bun to make your necklace stand out. Deepika’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sonam Kapoor

When Sonam Kapoor stepped out in her iconic Gaultier saree tuxedo, all we could do was stare at her necklace from Amrapali jewels. The all-black tailored ensemble draped to perfection featured an ankle-length. It was strategically paired with a camel coat over the shoulders. Sonam decided to add a touch of tradition to her standout look with a statement rustic silver-toned pearl-based necklace by Amrapali. The style icon completed her look with a tiny black bindi, vintage middle-parted bun, and dramatic smoky eyes. Sonam’s look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sported a Label Rasario gown that stood out for its risqué plunging V-neckline. The orange sequin outfit featured a bodycon fit, striking shoulder pads, slightly flared long sleeves, and ruched detailing. PC completed the look with black block heels. However, the most striking part of her ensemble had to be the necklace from Bulgari. The signature serpenti necklace by Bulgari featured a royal ruby pendant. Take cues from the actress and add an exquisite necklace to accentuate your neckline. Complete the look with side-parted wavy hair, brick-red lips, and striking eyes. Priyanka’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a vibrant Saaksha & Kinni lehenga. We like to call her look, ethnic and edgy. The reigning style icon accentuated her colorful coordinated set from Saaksha & Kinni with a statement necklace. Take lessons from Janhvi and style your halter-neck strappy blouse with a bright blue chunky necklace from Curio Cottage. Decode Janhvi's look with neat black eyeliner, pink lips, and wavy hair. Janhvi’s vibrant look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?