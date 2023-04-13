Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: 4 ways to Spring into the season of fun with cropped blazers

The curious case of how to wear blazers in Spring is now broken down easily with ample cropped takes. An asset to our style, blazers have evolved into chicer versions slowly stepping comfortably into the out-of-office wearables category. It was at a promising pace we discovered some celebrity-approved monotone cropped blazer sets over the years and our favourites are not moving out of our minds. Have you tried these in the season's best colours? Stop the tradition of wearing just black blazers for alternatives are up and available in manifold and here are some hues previously sported by Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday greatly winning out according to us.

4 Celebs in stylish blazer sets

Sara Ali Khan

When is pink regarded as not a colour of attraction? Ask the Atrangi Re actress about her collection of pink handbags and look at how enamoured we are by her fabulous look in a cropped blazer and straight-fit trousers. Her co-ordinated pantsuit combo was styled with a belt, white top, neutral-tone heels and retro-style white sunnies.

Red-y to take over the beauty world as Maybelline's newest brand ambassador, the actress was styled by Mohit Rai in a custom and monotone set. Made to ace your brunch look, this outfit entailed a cropped hem and single-breasted blazer clubbed with high-waist trousers. She rocked a pair of shimmery platform heels to round off her look.

Deepika Padukone

A colour so charming and a lady so stunning in a sexy sporty outfit. Known for her epic style, the Pathaan actress 2021 chose to wear an Adidas x Ivy Park co-ordinated set to the Mumbai airport. Super athleisure and super formal, this ensemble featured a full-sleeved and cropped blazer which had stripes similar to that of her track pants. Her blazer which included flap pockets was bang-on together with pants designed with a drawstring detail. There was also courtesy of silver shiny pointed-toe pumps and a mini white top.

Declaration: Neon certainly reigns this season. To be clear, Neon green is happening and what are we looking at now? Ananya Panday's look from the past wherein she was dressed up in a long-sleeved and cropped blazer which was combined with straight-fit trousers. Just as strikingly similar as that of Sara's pantsuit which also had a belt. Her look was styled with a pair of tie-up heels that brought in a dash of colour-blocking, hoop earrings and hair pins.

Whose look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.