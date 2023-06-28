Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 6 B-town divas' looks that remind us of our favorite childhood candies

In the world of fashion and Bollywood glamour, our favorite divas never fail to impress us with their impeccable style choices. From mesmerizing red carpets to casual outings, these leading ladies have become trendsetters in their own right. From pastels to vibrant shades, they have shown us how to incorporate these hues effortlessly into our wardrobes. Their ability to adapt and carry candy colors with confidence is a testament to their fashion-forward sensibilities.

Although, one particular style trend that has caught our attention recently, is their ability to embrace candy colors effortlessly. Wondering which actresses have aced this vibrant trend? Let’s explore the outfits of iconic actresses who have flawlessly incorporated candy colors into their wardrobes.

5 actresses who rocked candy colors like true bosses

Deepika Padukone, known for her elegant and sophisticated style, has shown an affinity for candy hues. Whether it’s a serene baby pink or a soft mint green, she knows how to make these colors work for her. Deepika often opts for pastel-colored sarees, candy-colored gowns, or pantsuits, exuding a sense of femininity and grace. Her ability to carry these candy colors with confidence has made her a true fashion icon.

Alia Bhatt, the epitome of youthful charm, has a penchant for incorporating candy colors into her wardrobe. She effortlessly rocks shades like bubblegum pink, powder blue, and lemon green. Alia’s fashion choices reflect her bubbly personality, and she often opts for flirty dresses or casual separates in these hues. Her ability to embrace candy colors with ease has made her a favorite among the younger generation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her bold and confident persona, is not afraid to experiment with candy colors. Whether it’s a bright tangerine dress or an electric blue saree, Kareena carries these hues with unmatched grace and charm. Her strong personality shines through in her fashion choices, and she effortlessly embraces candy colors as part of her style statement.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, is known for her experimental and avant-garde fashion choices. When it comes to candy colors, Sonam is not one to hold back. She combines multiple hues, layering pastels, and bold shades to create unique and eye-catching ensembles. Sonam’s fearless approach to fashion has earned her accolades globally, and her love for candy colors adds a touch of playfulness to her wardrobe.

Ananya Panday is an actress who is known for her exquisite ability to ace basically, any damn color. She has worn and carried many bold and vibrant candy colors like a boss. She experiments with playful colors, and sexy styles and keeps an extremely fashion-forward attitude toward all her outfits. We’re simply obsessed with her ability to create charming outfits which have earned her a lot of compliments and love from her fans and followers, everywhere.

Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual outing, these leading ladies continue to inspire us with their impeccable style choices, making candy colors a must-have trend for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. So, what do you think about this trend? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

