Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 6 Celebrity-approved velvet kurta sets for the winter wedding season

Velvet kurta sets are in this winter season. From Deepika Padukone's enchanting golden yellow ensemble adorned to the sophisticated dark green creation flaunted by Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood’s leading ladies are setting a stunning precedent for winter wedding attire, and we’re legit in love with their choices!

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at 6 beautiful outfits worn by Bollywood divas that made us fall back in love with classy velvet kurta sets.

6 wedding-ready kurta sets worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies

1. Deepika Padukone’s radiant aura:

Deepika Padukone dazzled in a vibrant golden yellow kurta set with exquisite gold detailing on the dupatta and ankle-length pants. Her choice not only showcased elegance but also embraced the festive spirit. The ensemble exuded warmth and charm, making a compelling case for the enduring allure of velvet.

2. Shehnaaz Gill’s sultry elegance:

Sureena Chowdhari crafted a dark green velvet kurta set for Shehnaaz Gill, featuring a sultry v-shaped neckline adorned with gold threadwork and embroidery. The deep hue and intricate detailing make this ensemble a captivating choice for winter festivities.

3. Kajol’s Timeless burgundy beauty:

Kajol embraced timeless beauty in a burgundy velvet kurta set. The slightly looser full sleeves and shiny gold embroidery around the neckline and edges of the kurta add a touch of regality to this winter wedding-ready attire.

Advertisement

4. Alia Bhatt’s sky blue dream set:

Alia Bhatt’s sky blue velvet kurta set, highlighted with a beautiful yellow design on the oversized sleeves and a deep V-shaped neckline, is a vision of winter elegance. This ensemble proves that velvet can be both sophisticated and playful.

5. Sanya Malhotra’s royal purple fantasy:

Apala by Sumit crafted a royal purple velvet calf-length kurta set for Sanya Malhotra, featuring a v-shaped neckline with pink flowery embroidery. Paired with ankle-length velvet pants and a semi-sheer gold dupatta, this ensemble is a royal fantasy for winter weddings.

6. Karisma Kapoor’s modernized chic:

Karisma Kapoor embraced modernized chic in a dark blue velvet kurta set adorned with intricate champagne gold embroidery. The full sleeves and matching pants make this ensemble a it sophisticated choice for those seeking a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

As winter weddings approach, these celebrity-approved velvet kurta sets have undoubtedly cemented their place in the fashion lexicon. From Deepika Padukone’s radiant yellow to Karisma Kapoor’s modernized chic, each ensemble tells a unique story of elegance, sophistication, and a celebration of the timeless appeal of velvet. If there’s one thing that is clear, it’s the fact that velvet kurta sets are not just a trend; they are here to stay as the epitome of winter wedding fashion, don’t you agree?

So, what do you think of this classy winter wedding trend? Which one of these classy velvet ensembles is your absolutely favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s divine dresses prove that the 90’s fashionistas are the OG queens