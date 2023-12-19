Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 iconic red-carpet outfits worn by celebrities in 2023

The allure of the red carpet is unmatched, and in 2023, Bollywood’s leading ladies stepped onto the global stage, turning heads and setting fashion standards. From Alia Bhatt’s ethereal presence at the Red Sea Film Festival to Deepika Padukone’s historic appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, these actresses showcased not just style but a mesmerizing blend of grace and allure. And, we’re literally still gushing over these.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at all the incomparable gowns worn by iconic actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and more.

7 most gorgeous fits worn by Bollywood divas on the red carpet

1. Alia Bhatt’s incomparable silver elegance:

The Red Sea Film Festival witnessed Alia Bhatt in a silver gown that combined glitz with sophistication. The snug waist, plunging neckline, and pink flower embroidery on the front added a chic twist. Alia’s bold fashion choices continued to captivate hearts, complemented by a frivolous cape that gave her ensemble an extra edge.

2. Deepika Padukone’s blue velvet grace:

Deepika Padukone made history at the Academy Museum Gala, draped in a classy blue velvet Louis Vuitton gown. The off-shoulder style and plunging neckline set the tone for a look that seamlessly combined grace with allure. Undoubtedly, Deepika’s choice marked a milestone in Indian representation on the global red carpet.

Advertisement

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daring black piece:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Giambattista Valli’s artistic vision in a floor-length sheer black dress. Embellished with gold sequins and featuring a daring cut-out design, the gown offered a glimpse of a black bikini set underneath. With black heels and a metallic belt, Priyanka’s ensemble was a testament to glamor and daring fashion.

4. Kiara Advani’s elegant starry affair:

Kiara Advani lit up the Nita and Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening in a modern lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble featured the designer’s signature infinity blouse and a backless design, revealing a real party in the details. Kiara’s choice celebrated the kaleidoscope of Indian art and culture.

5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s regal silk saree:

Representing India at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a custom Rohit Bal sari. The cotton-silk fabric, printed with red flora and fauna motifs, was complemented by a long hand-woven silk coat in ivory. Sonam’s look was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

6. Anushka Sharma’s pretty Cannes love:

Making her debut at the Cannes red carpet, Anushka Sharma showcased elegance in a white off-shoulder gown. Created by fashion designer Richard Quinn, the gown featured elaborate floral patterns cascading down to a bodycon silhouette. Anushka’s Cannes debut left fans drooling over her timeless style.

7. Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala angelic charm:

Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala in a pure white floor-length gown adorned with pearls. The classic princess gown, with a scooped neckline and back, showcased an angelic Chanel bride with an edge. Alia’s Met Gala debut was a testament to her evolving style and fashion-forward choices.

In the tapestry of global fashion, Bollywood divas have woven a story of elegance, daring choices, and cultural celebration on the red carpet in 2023. From Alia Bhatt’s silver glamor to Deepika Padukone’s historic moment, each ensemble speaks a unique tale, leaving an indelible mark on the world of haute couture.

As we bid adieu to 2023, the memories of these iconic red carpet moments will linger, inspiring fashion enthusiasts around the globe, don’t you agree? So, which one of these is your favorite? Please share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput elevates all-black ensemble with Anita Dongre’s multicolored embellished cropped jacket