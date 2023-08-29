Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Add a Barbi-esque twist to Rakhi celebrations in celebrity-approved pink fits

As the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Bollywood’s leading ladies are leaving no stone unturned to set the fashion scene ablaze. This year, the trend that’s caught the eyes of style enthusiasts is the captivating fusion of traditional aesthetics with a contemporary Barbie-inspired twist. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebrities are embracing the enchanting allure of pink to celebrate the sibling bond in an unparalleled manner.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we unveil the pink-spangled fashion choices of B-Town divas, ensuring that your Rakhi celebration is nothing short of iconic? Let’s dive right in.

6 times B-Town divas left us feeling pink-spired for Raksha Bandhan

Alia Bhatt:

Bhatt radiated grace and sophistication in a mesmerizing pink saree crafted by the renowned Manish Malhotra. The saree boasted a delightful play of pink hues and was complemented by a daring backless blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. Bhatt’s choice encapsulates the blend of tradition and modernity, perfect for Rakhi celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan:

Khan’s choice of a baby pink fusion co-ord set by Anjul Bhandari showcased her innate elegance. The ensemble included a flowy jacket adorned with intricate embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to the festive look. The deep plunging neckline added a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette.

Deepika Padukone:

Padukone embodied grace and charm in a delicate pink suit that featured a sheer dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery. The kurta boasted an exquisite design at the neckline, enhancing its regal appeal. Paired with traditional jewelry, this ensemble exuded timeless elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Kapoor’s recent fashion statement was a candy pink fusion co-ord set created by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble comprised a cropped top and wide-legged pants, both embellished with white floral embroidery. A floor-length sleeveless jacket added drama and panache to the ensemble.

Kiara Advani:

Advani wowed in a pink sheer saree adorned with exquisite sequin embroidery on the pallu. The ensemble, designed by Devnaagri, was paired with a white lace blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Advani’s outfit perfectly encapsulated the fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics.

Mouni Roy:

Roy’s fashion philosophy embraces simplicity and elegance. She recently showcased a baby pink kurta adorned with white Chikankari embroidery, paired with white palazzo pants featuring flowery embroidery. This ensemble from Insha Creations NX showcased the beauty of understated sophistication.

This Raksha Bandhan, let Bollywood’s leading ladies be your style icons. With their resplendent pink ensembles, these divas have brought a Barbi-esque twist to the festive season. Whether it’s the sensual elegance of Alia Bhatt or the regal charm of Deepika Padukone, each outfit encapsulates the magic of sibling love and the allure of fashion. Channel their charisma and redefine Rakhi celebrations with your own unique pink-inspired style statement.

So, which one of these looks is your favorite? Would you like to recreate them? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

