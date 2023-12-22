Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Seek inspiration from celebs for acing winter weddings with kurtas and suits

Winter has arrived, bringing with it the frigid temperatures that are making us quiver. However, avoid letting the chilly weather ruin your look! Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, two of our beloved celebrities, have arrived to brighten the day with their beautiful kurta styles for the winter season.

These stunning women have provided us with huge fashion inspiration, displaying how to wear kurtas even when the mercury dips. So, if you want to make an impact while staying warm this winter, keep reading and get motivated by their fashion-forward selections.

Deepika Padukone’s beautiful bandhani kurta set

Deepika Padukone's bandhani kurta set is the epitome of a winter-ready style that is both cozy and fashionable. One of the ensemble's main elements is its rich round neckline, which additionally offers an extra layer of grace but also provides covering that will keep you warm throughout the chilly season. The red kurta set with golden palazzo trousers is a striking color combination that is guaranteed to raise attention.

Alia Bhatt’s pretty pink kurta set

Alia Bhatt understands how to dominate the fashion game when it involves wintertime wardrobe ideas! Just one glance at her gorgeous pink kurta ensemble and you'll find yourself equipped to face the cold in style. Choosing kurta sets with thick linings is one of the keys to her warm yet elegant look. These layers do an excellent job of trapping heat and keeping you comfortable.

Also, keep in mind about the dupatta! Alia wraps it like a shawl, adding a celeb-approved touch of elegance and comfort to her attire.

Katrina Kaif’s amazing anarkali kurta set

Another alternative is Katrina Kaif's Anarkali outfit! The notched round neckline of this attire is an outstanding element, adding a distinctive and fashionable flare to the outfit. However, there's more to it all: the kurta's long sleeves are additionally attractive, but also functional. They are essential for keeping you cozy throughout the harsh winter months. These full-coverage sleeves give a further layer of warmth while also making a great fashion statement.

Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant orange kurta set

Browsing for a simple and stylish daytime attire for those cold winter days? For big style inspiration, go nowhere else than pretty Shraddha Kapoor's kurta set! Her vibrant orange anarkali suit set is ideal for brightening up chilly cold winter mornings. The elegant split sleeves are the outstanding aspect of this suit, bringing an aura of individuality and flare to the outfit. It is not only fashionable, but it additionally makes it possible for simple mobility and relaxation.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s gleaming golden anarkali set

Aditi Rao Hydari is a great trailblazer when it relates to winter fashion because of her full-sleeved outfits. Her lovely full-length gown is ideal to wear on chilly winter days. This kurta combination with extremely long sleeves and gathering details is stunning. It not only keeps you warm, but it also gives an extra dash of grandeur and polish to your winter ensemble.

With her excellent elegance and grace, Aditi easily demonstrates how to sport this outfit in winter. The full-length gown is another fantastic winter option, providing a beautiful and oh-so-fabulous alternative for those big events or simply to improve your usual winter wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor’s regal white ensemble

Fans of kaftans and kurtas, gather! Search no further than Sonam Kapoor for a bit of serious fashion guidance. She looked stunning in a pure white kaftan kurta teamed with wide-leg pants. With its rich threadwork and golden border, this combination adds a further punch of luxury and immaculate grandeur to your winter wardrobe. The kaftan kurta is additionally comfy and simple to slip on and off, however it also emanates easygoing chicness.

Which outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

