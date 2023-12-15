Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia; 8 actresses who declared their love for blazers in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, 2023 witnessed a remarkable resurgence of a classic wardrobe staple – the blazer. Leading the charge were renowned actresses, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, who not only embraced but also redefined the elegance associated with blazers. And, we’re undeniably obsessed with their classy and fashion-forward fashion choices.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the sophisticated ensembles that these actresses curated, each contributing to the resurgence of blazers as a symbol of timeless style? Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

8 actresses who hopped on the blazers trend train in 2023

Deepika Padukone’s distinct elegance:

Deepika Padukone set the tone with her traditional lapel collar blazer. The sophisticated checkered design, coupled with expertly folded sleeves, showcased a blend of comfort and fashion. Her choice of a basic black shirt underneath allowed the blazer to shine, creating a classy ensemble paired with matching straight-fit pants.

Alia Bhatt’s refined blue gorgeousness:

Alia Bhatt embraced sophistication in a dark blue pantsuit with a ribbed textured blazer. The slightly longer blazer with a V-shaped neckline and an oversized fitting demonstrated a nuanced approach to formalwear. Paired with matching textured pants, Alia’s ensemble stood out for its understated elegance.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s brown mastery:

Tamannaah Bhatia elevated the trend with a brown and gold ensemble. Her timeless blazer look, paired with matching classy pants in a wide style, exuded incomparable levels of class. The flawless finesse highlighted her sartorial prowess, making a bold statement in the world of blazers.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s teal temptation:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja ventured into chic territory with a teal blazer featuring crisp lapels and layered buttons. Layered over a black sleeveless top and a floor-length skirt with a sultry side slit, her ensemble showcased a perfect balance of boldness and grace.

Ananya Panday’s classy nude nuances:

Ananya Panday brought a touch of aesthetic charm with a nude-colored flannel print blazer. The oversized fitting and crisp lapels complemented her off-white floral crochet top and blue washed-off denim jeans, creating a harmonious and visually pleasing ensemble.

Tara Sutaria’s stylish earthy elegance:

Tara Sutaria embraced earthy tones with a chocolate brown pantsuit. The classy blazer, adorned with gold buttons and crisp lapels, was paired with a matching waistcoat and wide-legged ankle-length pants. Her ensemble exuded timeless sophistication with a modern twist.

Pooja Hegde’s pretty in pink panache:

Pooja Hegde radiated glamor in a baby-pink co-ord set. The cropped tube top with a plunging neckline, paired with a floor-length skirt featuring a thigh-high side slit, was elevated by a slightly oversized blazer with crisp lapels. Her ensemble struck the perfect balance between chic and romantic.

Katrina Kaif’s modernized denim delight:

Katrina Kaif showcased the modern flair of blazers with a denim creation. The classy blazer, featuring timeless shoulder pads, was layered over a beige-colored top with a plunging neckline and matching denim jeans. Her ensemble proved that blazers can seamlessly blend classic and trendy elements.

Meanwhile, the year 2023 saw a resurgence of blazers, redefined by the impeccable style of actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and others. These leading ladies not only embraced the trend but also showcased their individuality, proving that blazers are a timeless wardrobe essential and capable of adapting to contemporary fashion.

As we celebrate this revival, it’s clear that the elegance and versatility of blazers continue to make them a symbol of enduring sophistication in the ever-changing world of fashion. So, did you wear blazers this year? Which one of these is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

