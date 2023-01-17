Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Celebs who put the chic in ear cuffs

Sometimes all we want to do is to talk about how much we miss the once-a-famous trend. Are you all ears? While throwbacks always have our appreciation there also seems to be a comeback. There was and still is a small accessory that is famous for its mighty and impressive impact. Do celebrity-approved looks in ear cuffs come rushing to your mind? From piercings or those clutch-like pins on helix to pinna, think of all the flexes that were made even in 2022. Can't wait to join the ear cuffs club? Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Anushka Sharma are stars who can show you looks for 2023.

5 Cutesy celeb-approved ear cuffs for the glam

Deepika Padukone Ear cuffs have always spoken to our souls and ears so effortlessly. Always in an edgy state of mind, the Pathaan actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a blazer dress by David Koma and for Cannes in a Louis Vuitton dramatic gown. You may have it all perfectly sorted outfit-wise but is there anything little gems like ear cuffs cannot do? Wear plain gold ear clutch-ers or opt for Amaris by Prerna Rajpal's reverse triangle-shaped ear cuffs.

Ananya Panday Would you leave these tiny gold beauties behind? Of course not, wear it with your pantsuit as well. The Liger actress too rocked a similar-looking pair of gold ear cuffs picked from Swarovski. Ananya was styled by Meagan Concessio in a brown H&M pantsuit over a criss-cross and halterneck ensemble further accessorised with pointed-toe pumps and rings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan The drama we dream about. A showstopper look has stepped into the chat. It was in 2018 when Bebo's black-hued Anamika Khanna gown was accessorised with Rs. 15,500 silver-toned swirl tribal ear cuffs from Suhani Pittie. Look at how intricately it is designed and you're lucky if ideas about styling these up stunningly for weddings have crossed your minds already.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goals and goals. What isn't the center of attraction here? The Tarun Tahiliani gown is great for a red carpet event and it can beautifully be the best match to an embellished ear cuff. In the mood to sparkle? You've just found "the" lesson.