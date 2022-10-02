Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Ah, October you were worth the wait! A new beginning wouldn't feel like a fresh and great one without updated references. Day or night, the bite of winter chills have got nothing on your style, that is summary number one of this edit, and two is that ethnic ensembles won't stop furthering our adoration, that's how many festivals we have to celebrate. Our interests are inexplicable when references as handy and flawless are up in the spotlight. Bollywood stars in focus this week were Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and a few more stunners who had all their glam together. Who is your favourite and well-dressed star?

Shanaya Kapoor Break up with floral prints, says? Not us. The Bedhadak actress wore a Prints By Radhika sequin embroidered lehenga set. Brides-to-be and wedding guests, hope you're taking notes. Would you mind having all eyes on you? Flaunt that midriff. Shanaya's desi look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What do you think? Pinkvilla OMB scale:

O: On-fleek

M: Mood

B: Blah

Madhuri Dixit Every print has a story to tell and to let yours be the prettiest, hit that start button with Label Anushree's Aranya lehenga combo. The Maja Ma actress wore a bandhani printed dupatta, a blouse, and flared skirt. Accessorise your colourful lehenga with kadas and chunky earrings. Madhuri's desi look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Kareena Kapoor Khan It's get glued to sweatshirts kind of a season. The Laal Singh Chaddha star sported an H&M gray sweatshirt with loose-fit jeans as a team. Her accessories such as sunnies and espadrilles were as cool as her outfit. Kareena's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Ananya Panday Power up your sartorial game, you edgy person! Who knew pantsuits needn't look like seen and done? Good job, Liger girl and Meagan Concessio! Dig perfection with Del Core pantsuit, platform heels, and all things blingy drama with Swarovski accessories. Ananya's look gets an ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Deepika Padukone It's a warm, warm day wherever the Pathaan actress is present. True to every bit of what Autumn should look like, her airport look was bundled up perfectly. A turtleneck blouse, a sleeveless sweater, jeans, and Louis Vuitton ankle boots tied her casual-chic look together. Kareena's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Kriti Sanon Do we take a break from black dresses? No, sorry not sorry. This Georgia Hardinge ribbed dress featured a bodycon fit, a sweetheart neckline, gathered tuck detail, and double tie-up straps. Think stylish just like the Bhediya actress with hoop earrings and heels for a party or date night look. Kriti's party look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Priyanka Chopra Can't step away from dresses, won't step away. Drown in a satin glam story like The White Tiger actress with this Lapointe dress. Comes with full sleeves, a turtleneck, a ruched feature, and a thigh-high slit. Give it all the gold feels with ankle-strap stilettos and a watch. Also nothing like a cute bag, right? Carry it everywhere. Priyanka's look gets a ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All hearts for Ponniyin Selvan: I and the starlet too. Regal as always in her go-to Anarkali, looks regal, just what you and we need. This Manish Malhotra creation features Kashmiri work and lots of sequins and beads embroidered. The finest desi charmer there can be. You can style up your daytime look with chaandbali earrings. Aishwarya's desi look gets ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What do you think?