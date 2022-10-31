Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 4 Celebrity-approved boot looks for a Fall style guide

With the arrival of Fall, we are here to remind you, your flawless Fall wardrobe is incomplete without a stylish pair of boots. After all, it’s your statement shoes that make your ordinary outfit extraordinary and when it comes to making style statements with their boost, Bollywood divas certainly know their game. Whether it is Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, or Malaika Arora their love for fall boots is eternal. This time we’ve curated just the perfect celebrity-inspired style guide for your designer boots shopping. Ahead, find a thorough roundup of the chicest boot looks by your favorite celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor in Chloé boots

When it comes to fashion moments, no one can beat Bollywood’s favorite fashionista, Sonam Kapoor. This time we look back at an iconic boot look by the actress where she gives us some serious lessons in fall shoe styling. The actress flaunts classic Fall fashion as she is styled by Rhea Kapoor dressed in a designer label Chloé from top to toe that features a chic ensemble, a stellar bag, statement earrings, and a unique pair of boots. Her look stunning blue ensemble stands out because of her striking Chloé boots. Take cues from Sonam Kapoor and ditch the basic black or tan boots and go for blue this Fall season and style it with a chic ensemble. The actress completed her chic look with neatly braided hair and a dewy glam face. Sonam’s chic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Anushka Sharma in Christian Louboutin lace-up ankle heels

If you want a boss girl moment this Fall season, style your boots like Anushka Sharma. The actress looks phenomenal in her blue and white checkered Gucci jumpsuit that mimics a power suit. Anushka Sharma paired her sharp jumpsuit, with a matching blazer and Christian Louboutin ankle boots in black that features lace detailing in the front and high heels. Another element that stood out was her statement ear cuff. She completed her look with a glam face and neatly blow-dried short hair. Anushka’s power look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton boots

If you want to keep your boot look, relaxed and casual you must take cues from Deepika’s stylish casual look that featured a striped sleeveless sweater layered over a ribbed black turtleneck top along with casual blue straight-fit jeans. However, the element of her outfit that stood out was the Louis Vuitton black ankle boots. The boots featured the brand's monogram signature logo in patches. She styled her hair into a quick bun and had her makeup game on. If you want to style your boots in a casual and chic way, you cannot do better than Deepika’s look. Deepika’s casual boot look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Malaika Arora in Dolce & Gabbana boots