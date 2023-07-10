Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 times Bollywood divas let out their inner Barbie with dreamy tulle gowns

Hold onto your tiaras and dust off your pink feather boas because the Barbie fever is spreading like wildfire! With the upcoming Barbie movie set to hit the screens on July 21, 2023, the world is collectively holding its breath in anticipation. People everywhere are busy raiding their closets and perfecting their outfits for the ultimate Barbie-watching experience. And guess what? Bollywood isn't one to be left behind in the Barbie mania. Who says dolls are just for kids? Certainly not Bollywood! Just like the rest of us, our beloved Hindi film industry cannot resist the siren call of the Barbie fantasy. From inspiring fashion choices to making heads turn on the red carpet, these Bollywood bombshells are embracing the Barbie spirit with a touch of Bollywood tadka.

Armed with their impeccable style and an army of enchanting tulle gowns, these leading ladies are taking the fashion game to a whole new level. Brace yourselves as we dive into a world of tulle, glitz, and glamour, where B-town divas channel their inner Barbies with dreamy tulle gowns that will make your heart skip a beat! It's time to enter a realm of whimsy, magic, and fashion-forward choices that will leave you gasping for breath (and maybe scrambling to update your wardrobe too!).

5 B-town divas who aced the tulle gown trend while channeling their inner Barbies

Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight in a strapless pink gown that channeled the essence of Barbie. The Marchesa creation featured tiered-ruffle tulle in an ombre pink shade, exuding extravagance and regal charm. With a high-low hemline and a floor-sweeping train, the dress showcased elegance. Her softly tousled curls, side-swept hair, and flawless makeup enhanced her Barbie-inspired look. Minimal accessories, including statement rings and dainty studs, completed the ensemble, while shimmery nude pumps added a touch of sparkle. With every twirl and every pose, she effortlessly embodied the glamour and charm that Barbie represents. It was a fashion moment that will be etched in our memories, reminding us that dreams do come true, especially when you have the power of tulle and the spirit of Barbie by your side.