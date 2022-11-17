Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Round-up of the best celeb-approved party looks

Although you don’t actually need an excuse to plan pretty and perfect party dresses; however now is the perfect time to plan your party dress for the New Year’s Eve bash you've been fantasizing about. Right from fancy gowns, and to designer heels; you deserve it all. If planning your party looks has been an overwhelming exercise for you. Sit back and relax because we’ve got that covered. We have curated a perfect little assortment of unique party looks inspired by your favorite Bollywood celebrities. Right from Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood divas have been serving lessons for head-turning party-ready outfits. Skip the last-minute prep, and scroll on for a party-ready fashion fiesta.

Deepika Padukone

Ditch the party dresses and go phenomenally fabulous with a classic white customized monogrammed GBV or Giambattista Valli shirt and pair it with a gorgeous tulle skirt. Deepika Padukone picked her ensemble from Giambattista Valli’s 2022 couture collection. Her all-white look consisted of a GBV crisp collared shirt with elbow-length sleeves and a deep neckline which the actress strategically paired with a voluminous tulle skirt in white accentuated with a thick black belt. Take cues from the diva’s iconic look and go for a sleek pulled-back braided bun and an ultra-glam face with striking eyes. For the accessories stick to a pair of mismatched shiny earrings and statement rings. Deepika’s all-white look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stepped out in a midnight blue cut-out Gavin Miguel gown and we like to call it a glam statement look. If you want to glam it up, this party season take cues from Kriti Sanon’s sultry midnight blue satin gown. The designer gown features a stunning sleeveless collar mimicking a halter neck in the back, a risque neckline, cutouts at the waist and back along with striking slit and front pleated details. Kriti paired her statement gown with stunning strappy heels from Christian Louboutin. For the accessories, she went the silver route and picked striking studs, statement rings, and sparkling bracelets. To complete the look Kriti went with slicked back hair and a glam face that featured highlighted face, bold eyes, and neutral lips. Kriti’s ultra-glam look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor