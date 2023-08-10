Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, spilling Manish Malhotra magic in 5 outfits

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor are just a few Bollywood divas who have sported Manish Malhotra's unique creations. His designs epitomize elegance and highlight each actress's own sense of style while incorporating a dash of modern flair. Malhotra is the go-to designer for celebrities seeking red-carpet perfection because his creations tell a tale of ageless refinement via meticulous craftsmanship, brilliant colours, and avant-garde forms.

Manish Malhotra stands out because of his bold colour choices. He tinkers with vibrant, strong colours, giving his creations life and vitality. This page will detail his most recent appearances, including those with Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone

The picture of style and class, Deepika Padukone, recently stunned in a gorgeous white Manish Malhotra saree. The saree itself was a work of art, with a distinctive design made by sewing another cloth onto the white background. This elaborate finishing gave the outfit depth and substance. The border of the saree was embroidered with silver opaque sequins that were see-through sequins, giving the outfit a glamorous touch. Deepika's form was elegantly framed by the border, which gave every motion an easy shine through.

The halter neck blouse, which not only emphasized Deepika's neck but also gave the traditional clothing a contemporary touch, was the focal point of the ensemble. Rectangular sequins were organized in both horizontal and vertical patterns on the backless blouse, striking a striking contrast with the immaculate white fabric. Deepika's fashion selections couldn't have been more ideal. She accessorized the saree with stunning dangle earrings that were embellished with diamond and emerald stones and perfectly matched the look. Her elegantly styled bun brought a sense of refinement, keeping the attention on the intricate details of the saree. The makeup on Deepika was similarly alluring. Her captivating stare was emphasized by thick eyeliner, and a bold, self-assured touch was provided by the brilliant red lipstick.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon expertly demonstrated this idea in yet another gorgeous Manish Malhotra design. Pearls are prized for their timeless beauty and capacity to improve any outfit. A delight to behold, this alluring white saree sparkled with complex intricacies that begged to be discovered. The dazzling white saree itself was embellished with little pearls, which gave the look a hint of iridescence and elegance. These brilliant stones were skillfully incorporated into the fabric, giving it a glossy quality that captured the viewer's attention. The saree's border, which added depth and dimension and had an embroidered design, further boosted its appeal.

The blouse, however, was the real star of this look. The inventive and distinctive designer Manish Malhotra continued to push the limits of fashion. Beautifully wrapped onto Kriti's neck, the shirt had the appearance of a modified turtleneck. But the unorthodox pearl utilization was what really stole the show. The pearls, instead of a conventional blouse, cascaded down like a gorgeous cloak, producing a spellbinding appearance. The middle-parted, sleek-straight hair of Kriti wonderfully suited the outfit's modern elegance. Her minimal makeup and bare skin made the designer pearl blouse the center of attention. The blouse's elaborate pattern and decorations could take center stage thanks to this deft stylistic decision, which made sure it remained the primary attraction.

Vaani Kapoor

In an eye-catching purple saree, Vaani Kapoor made an impressive fashion statement. She picked a v-neck top that perfectly complimented her height, emphasized her collarbones, and added some charm to her entire appearance. The massively sequined saree, however, was what really stole the show. Sequins were delicately placed throughout the cloth, covering every square inch with their glistening beauty. The end result was a stunning demonstration of artistry and glitz. The saree's excessive sequin pattern, which resembled a graph, gave the outfit a unique aesthetic aspect.

The blouse featured a simple front and white thread embroidery on the back, in contrast to the sequin-covered saree. This small addition gave the whole design a sense of finesse and class. Vaani's innate attractiveness was enhanced by the sequins that were carefully positioned beneath the bust line to further emphasize her form. Vaani finished off her appearance by donning minimal makeup, allowing the saree to take center stage. The beauty and refinement of her elegant bun wonderfully complemented the opulence of the sequin decorations. The price of this gorgeous saree, which is 2,25,000 rupees, is in line with the delicate artistry and high-end materials utilized in its manufacture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Indian film industry's genuine treasure, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, graced an occasion in a traditional outfit that had everyone in awe. The outfit was a work of art with exquisite craftsmanship and glittering sequins. The use of the colours ivory and golden gave the whole design a refined and elegant appearance. With its intriguing wave design, the stunning dupatta stole the show and kept everyone's eyes moving. A zigzag pattern on the dupatta's border matched the frock's border exactly, resulting in a harmonious and attractive pattern.

Aishwarya chose a garment with long sleeves to adhere to the clothing's traditional origins and prevent any western influences. The elegant colour scheme and precise craftsmanship were able to stand out because of the design's simplicity. Her middle-parted straight hair, which was usually smooth, gave the outfit a sense of classic refinement. Aishwarya selected a lovely long necklace and pair of earrings made of white kundan and green pearls to accessorize the outfit. With this decision, the ensemble's historic charm was further enhanced and a splash of colour was added. Her inherent beauty was highlighted by her minimum makeup, which brought out her dewy skin and alluring features.

Janhvi Kapoor

As she graced the event in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfit, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads. She looked lovely in a black gown with a splash of lime green. The dress' abstract silver design gave the outfit a sense of refinement. The entire shape was improved by the top bodice's ruching, giving off a pleasing appearance. Janhvi sported a lime green long cloak with abstract lines and a large modified lapel collar to add drama. Her delicate glam makeup and light pink lipstick offered a hint of sweetness, while her sleek straight ponytail nicely suited the outfit. Janhvi added a touch of glitz and refinement by adorning her hands with abstract bracelets in the same silver colour.

