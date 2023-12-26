Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Why you need to skip gowns and opt for elegant sarees for wedding season

Hey there, fashion lovers! As wedding season is in full swing, it's the perfect opportunity to spice things up and ditch the mundane lehengas. Why not take inspiration from our beloved celebrities and experience the everlasting charm of sarees? These saree alternatives, chosen by the stars themselves, are here to rescue you from any fashion monotony.

Imagine yourself in the beauty and grace of a saree, turning attention everywhere you go. There is a saree style for every fashion-forward individual, from the classic and traditional to the contemporary and creative. So, let us say goodbye to the ordinary and enter the land of sarees this season.

Deepika Padukone’s royal elegance

Envision oneself in Deepika Padukone's magnificent blue drape, which accentuates your exceptional sense of style. This Sabyasachi saree is a genuine show-stopper, with a mesmerizing shade of blue that will turn attention wherever you go.

The full-sleeved blouse and round collar give refinement and class to this look. With this saree, you'll demonstrate your ability to expertly deviate from the conventional and relish a new degree of fashion-forwardness at any wedding reception.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s regal perfection

When it comes to saree outfits, Tamannaah Bhatia is a genuine diva. Feast your eyes on this stunning Tarun Tahiliani saree that is sure to turn heads for wedding receptions. This saree exudes subtle beauty and sophistication with its perfectly plain surface and sequin studded border.

The basic surface's simplicity contrasts wonderfully with the gleaming sequin border, providing an appealing visual impression. The cap-sleeve blouse with a v neckline, which lends a touch of modernism to this traditional ensemble.

Kriti Sanon’s color blocked style

Kriti Sanon recently stunned everyone with her breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree, which emanated brilliant hues and powerful flair. This saree is a beautiful blend of red and pink colors that are accented with eye-catching black stripes.

The color-blocking effect produces an eye-catching style that will grab eyeballs at the wedding receptions you go to. Kriti teamed the saree with a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse to provide a feminine touch to the look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sheer sophistication

Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a stunning transparent saree that had us all drooling. This saree was designed by the great Manish Malhotra and was embellished with pearly and crystal decorations, which brought a sense of elegance and shine to its entire surface.

The blush pink drape offered a gentle and feminine touch to the outfit. The Dhadak actress teamed the transparent saree with a sleeveless top, allowing the attention at wedding receptions on the amazing design of the saree itself.

Kiara Advani’s black drape

Kiara Advani recently wore a gorgeous black saree that turned heads. The cutwork border on this saree brought a sense of originality and class to the combination. The saree was embroidered with gold lace and elaborate pattern that imparted a touch of beauty and elegance.

This black saree on Kiara Advani is a beautiful combination of traditional and contemporary elegance when paired with a halter neck top.

Pooja Hegde’s traditional flair

Prepare to be fascinated by the intriguing Pooja Hegde as she casts her spell in a gleaming green saree. With its beautiful golden threadwork that gives a sense of grandeur and elegance, this interwoven Banarasi drape is a real masterpiece.

Pooja shows off her exceptional fashion sense in this lovely green saree that will take your breath away. The color is eye-catching and brilliant, creating a big statement wherever it goes. Pooja teamed the saree with a silver square neckline blouse to lend a modern spin to the traditional look.

Which of these looks do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

