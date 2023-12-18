Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: 7 outfits which prove that 2023 was the year of florals

In the dynamic world of fashion, trends are ever-evolving, and 2023 witnessed a captivating resurgence of floral prints on the fashion end, especially from the side of Bollywood. The entertainment industry’s leading ladies, from the iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan to the enchanting Deepika Padukone, the charismatic Alia Bhatt, and others, have visibly embraced the timeless charm of florals. And, we’re totally in love with these classy ensembles and the incredibly feminine vibe that they give off.

So, why don’t we delve into the enchanting world of celebrity-approved floral outfits that not only made a statement but also marked 2023 as the year of blossoms? Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

7 beyond beautiful celebrity-approved floral printed outfits

1. Kareena Kapoor’s minimalistic elegance:

Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the spotlight with a minimalistic yet captivating floral printed saree. The peach and pink hues, delicately adorned with a gold border, showcased the actress’ timeless beauty. The ensemble radiates sophistication, setting a trend for understated glamor in 2023.

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s curve-enhancing midi:

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a fitted, sleeveless black midi-dress featuring a burst of yellow and pink florals. The dress not only accentuated the diva’s curves but also exemplified how florals can seamlessly blend with modern silhouettes, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary style.

Advertisement

3. Ananya Panday’s delicate peach drape:

Ananya Panday embraced femininity in a peach-colored saree adorned with pink, peach, and orange florals, complemented by green leaves. The sultry blouse with a deep neckline added a modern twist to the traditional attire, proving that florals can be both delicate and bold.

4. Tara Sutaria’s muted gold elegance:

Tara Sutaria dazzled in a muted gold tube dress with an off-shoulder style and a plunging neckline, adorned with a pretty floral print. The ensemble showcased how floral prints can elevate a classic midi dress, adding a touch of glamor and sophistication.

5. Katrina Kaif’s vibrant red ensemble:

Katrina Kaif embraced vibrancy in a blood-red saree featuring multi-colored floral hand embroidery. The matching blouse with a hot v-shaped neckline and lace sleeves added a touch of sensuality to the ensemble, proving that florals can be bold and alluring.

6. Deepika Padukone’s 90’s revival piece:

Deepika Padukone took us on a nostalgic journey with a black 90’s design sleeveless midi dress. The flowy skirt, adorned with a huge multi-colored floral print, combined with sleek straps and a sultry U-shaped neckline, showcased a perfect blend of vintage charm and contemporary allure.

7. Alia Bhatt’s pretty red rose elegance:

Alia Bhatt exuded class in a red off-shoulder tube-like fitted mini-dress featuring a sultry plunging neckline. The beautiful red rose floral print, layered with a collared matching coat, showcased Alia’s style versatility and contributed to the floral renaissance of 2023.

In the realm of Bollywood fashion, 2023 emerged as a year where floral prints took center stage, transforming red carpet appearances into vibrant gardens of elegance. From minimalistic charm to bold sensuality, the leading ladies of Bollywood showcased the versatility of florals in the most captivating ways. As the year unfolds, one thing is clear – the timeless allure of florals has firmly established its place in the heart of Bollywood fashion and it’s most definitely here to stay, don't you agree?

So, what do you think of the beautiful feminine trend? Which one of these classy and gorgeous ensembles is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s red satin draped saree with sequinned blouse is straight out of every modern bride’s dream