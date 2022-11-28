Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 5 Times celebs reminded jumpsuits are the perfect party uniform

As we enter the official party season, it’s almost ceremonial to plan your party outfits to squash your mini-anxiety attacks as you scroll through your various party invitations. And when it comes to party outfit inspiration, who better than the Bollywood divas to let you navigate through your party-dressing search? While everyone goes for a dress or a gown, this time we urge you to bounce the basics and go with a figure-flattering jumpsuit that’s sure to grab all the right attention. Whether you like to dazzle with a sequin-adorned ensemble, or you like to go with a sharp outfit in neutral hues; we have just the right outfit inspiration for you. Scroll on for the perfect style edit for a party-ready jumpsuit look to ensure that you're the life of the party.

Janhvi Kapoor

Ditching the basic dresses and gowns, Janhvi Kapoor serves lessons on ultimate party dressing with an all-black statement-making corset jumpsuit. The House of CB jumpsuit featured a stunning hourglass-framed corset-inspired silhouette that features a scooped neckline with sheer mesh detailing that adds a sartorial element to the monotone fit. Let Janhvi be your inspiration to slay in an all-black jumpsuit and classic black heels. Complete the look the Janhvi-approved way with her signature neutral lips and lifted lashes look along with a chic ponytail. Janhvi’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani

If you like to be the life of the party, you cannot do better than a sequin-adorned jumpsuit by Naeem Khan. The blazing blue outfit is definitely the show-stopping ensemble you have been looking for. The designer jumpsuit featured a statement-making plunging V-neckline, power shoulders, a waist-cinching belt, and flared pants. What makes the already perfect ensemble an absolute winner has to be the pockets. Go the Kiara-way and skip the accessories to let your long-sleeved sequin-rich ensemble take the centre stage. Complete the dazzling look with slicked-back hair and a glam face to add to the sartorial aesthetic. Kiara’s blue look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya Kapoor

Denim is the new party staple proves Shanaya Kapoor in a figure-defining Urban Outfitters Della Denim Collared Jumpsuit. The classic all-blue denim jumpsuit features, cinched waist, and a slim-fitting silhouette extended into a flared finish. The fuss-free party outfit also features denim collars, a sleeveless style, front zip closure with a deep neckline. Take cues from the style icon and accentuate your outfit with a designer bag. Shanaya decided to carry a red Prada bag that added just the right contrast to the monochrome outfit. She completed the look with a pair of square-toe two-strap sandals in white. Slay the casual party look the Shanaya way and go with a sleek ponytail, and minimal makeup and accessories. Shanaya’s denim look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon proves you cannot go wrong with red this party season. The semi-draped jumpsuit features a stunning halter neck and exquisite caped detailing. Safiyaa’s Jaime Crimson Red Jumpsuit also features a one-sided drape and slender belt that extends into flared trousers. The crimson-red color makes this jumpsuit the perfect Christmas party ensemble. Take cues from the actress’s look and pair your look with bold red lips, a low ponytail, and silver Christian Louboutin heels for a party-ready silhouette. Kriti's red look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Deepika Padukone