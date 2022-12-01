Deepika Padukone to Manushi Chhillar: 5 Celebs who proved black belt and saree is a chic team

Can't stop loving a black saree? Okay, we're clearly in this together. Our perception of dressing up this month looks extraordinarily festive and dramatic as it should be. So, with that in mind, we've gathered up stunning references featuring Bollywood celebrities, and trust us a ball of a classy and queenly show is about to commence for you. Follow for style notes that teach you experimentation is in with a belt as your saree's most-loyal accessory. Tried one or many such looks? That is fabulous. Keep this trend going like Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chhillar, and a few other tastemakers who showed oh what fun it is to wear a black belt and saree as an impactful and eye-catching combo.

5 Celeb-approved belted sarees for dreamy December weddings

Kareena Kapoor Khan Say ready and cheese right now. For one of her showstopper moments in 2018, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore an Anamika Khanna ruffle saree which was clubbed with a broad leather two-tiered plain black belt that had a buckle and it helped to keep it all intact. We can never say no to a sleeveless blouse and ear cuffs. We also feel her winged eyeliner looks like the ultimate topper here. Kareena's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Manushi Chhillar Good for everybody's eyes and closet. Can we sound any more direct? Sheefa Gilani styled the Samrat Prithviraj actress in an Arpita Mehta sheer ruffle saree and a bralette-style blouse which was very gripping with the see-through gloves, Sabyasachi Mukherjee belt, and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe heels. Put on a vintage studded necklace and an emerald. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Madhuri Dixit Heard of perfection? You will continue to hear and see it every time you reach this inspiration. The Maja Ma actress's silk georgette Tarun Tahiliani saree was a true wonder which included a gilet. The Black and gold combo looked top-notch here with the cropped and embroidered cape jacket and the brown belt which consisted of crystal embellishments. Conclude your ethnic look with drop earrings and rings. Madhuri's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Need lots of shine for the season? Say no more. The Pathaan actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a Sabyasachi creation which included a gold sequin bralette-style blouse. A belted saree and bralette-style blouse combo was a crowd favourite since then and it continues to thrive on style charts. While the drape is plain, the blouse and maxi skirt stands-out. A sultry look you say? A pair of drop earrings can act as a cherry on top. Deepika's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.