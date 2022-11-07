Deepika Padukone to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who proved Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag is the ‘It’ bag of 2022

B-town celebrities have always shown their love for luxury accessories. Right from airport looks to promotional events, they are spotted sporting their favorite luxury brands as arm candies. While trends are constantly changing, Manushi Chhillar’s Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag previously sported by Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora certainly proved classics are classics for a reason. The key accessory by the Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag was even styled by Hailey Bieber. Each celebrity styled the classic bag like a pro. Scroll on for a crash course in pairing your Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag in style. Louis Vuitton: The Dauphine

The timeless Dauphine MM bag by Louis Vuitton features the brand’s signature emblematic LV Circle along with Louis Vuitton’s signature motif with the classic Monogram and Monogram reverse canvas base. Showcasing the brand's elegant spirit, the bag approximately worth Rs. 3,03,088.00 is certainly a sophisticated affair.

Deepika Padukone paired her LV Dauphine bag with a relaxed-fit Levis jumpsuit worth Rs 4,500.00. The jumpsuit imitates a relaxed fit shirt and pants. The white ensemble featured a notched lapel, lengthened sleeves, buttons, and flared bottoms. If you want to style your bag with a casual ensemble take cues from Deepika. Deepika completed her look with minimal gold earrings, classic white sneakers, and a bun. Deepika’s relaxed fit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Time and again, Malaika has showcased her love for accessories with her iconic picks. She is also a proud owner of a Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag that she paired it with the cutest printed mini dress. To pair your bag in a chic way take lessons from Malaika’s look and pair it with a white halter-neck dress. Mala’s dress had a deep neckline, a fitted bodice, along with a frilled skirt. She completed her look with black oversized sunnies, minimal makeup, and a low bun. However, the LV bag that she wore as a sling bag has to be the hero of her outfit. If you are looking for inspiration for your next brunch with the girls, this is the look you must aim for. Malaika is serving lessons on how to style the masterpiece accessory and we are taking notes. Malaika’s cute look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Manushi Chhillar