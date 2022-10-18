Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: 5 actresses who wore mismatched shoes and made a bold fashion statement
In the west, wearing mismatched shoes is a sure-fire hit trend. It is a legitimate trend, especially at fashion weeks. A lot of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt among others have experimented with this trend but very few could have managed to pull it off. As we all know, when celebrities wear anything, it instantly hits off and becomes a raging new trend.
From designers and stylists to celebs, all are loving the rage at the moment. Need some inspiration to follow this bold yet cool trend? Scroll ahead to see how your favourite celebs are killing it in mismatched shoes. Also, bookmark your favourite mismatched shoe style from the list.
Pooja Hegde
Rashmika Mandanna
At one of the events recently, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned enough heads wearing mismatched heels on a multi-coloured jacket and distressed denim. She made a bold statement, though!
Alia Bhatt
The gorgeous Alia Bhatt looks stunning in her party-ready sequin dress from Bershka but her heels are the highlight. The mommy-to-be rounded off the look with a pair of white stilettos with bow patterns placed in a dramatic way.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty flaunted this mismatched trend last year. The actress styled this eye-grabbing pair of sneakers with a basic tee teamed with joggers. Well, a lot of celebs are seen following this crazy yet interesting fashion trend but very few could pull it off extremely well.
