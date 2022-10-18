Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: 5 actresses who wore mismatched shoes and made a bold fashion statement

In the west, wearing mismatched shoes is a sure-fire hit trend. It is a legitimate trend, especially at fashion weeks. A lot of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt among others have experimented with this trend but very few could have managed to pull it off. As we all know, when celebrities wear anything, it instantly hits off and becomes a raging new trend.

From designers and stylists to celebs, all are loving the rage at the moment. Need some inspiration to follow this bold yet cool trend? Scroll ahead to see how your favourite celebs are killing it in mismatched shoes. Also, bookmark your favourite mismatched shoe style from the list.