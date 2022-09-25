Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Here goes our favourite part of Sunday-style tribute. We have the schedule written as celebrity fashion and repeat. It's an exciting exercise to pull off, to be honest for we have a fashion masterclass suitable for all events. We've derived it from what the fashionable flock of Bollywood donned throughout the week for movie promotions, airport runs, to birthday parties and the list was added up with many more stylish strolls. From Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, your stars showed us how to stay true to glamour.



Deepika Padukone



Wearing staples or your favourites over and over again hits differently. It's impossible to forget how comforting and joyous you can be when dressed in these. The Pathaan actress rocked a black Adidas dress and topped it off with her Alexander Wang denim trench coat and added sneakers, sunnies, and a black shoulder bag to her travel look.

We rate Deepika's look as a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think? Pinkvilla OMB scale:

O: On-fleek

M: Mood

B: Blah



Malaika Arora It was Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday week and her fashionable gang didn't miss a chance to celebrate the start of another year around the sun. Mala, her bestie wore a Fendi bodycon knee-length dress and teamed it with Versace chain-link stilettos and Balenciaga textured mini blue bag. The best way to 'rock-n-roll', right?

Janhvi Kapoor Nothing is impossible where the Good Luck Jerry actress's style game is concerned. Dressed in all of zesty-ness, she was seen in a mini body-hugging Alex Perry ensemble. Fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani made sure this off-shoulder and full-sleeved dress stood out enough with no necklace, just simple studded earrings, and rings. Go, spice up your brunch look now!

We're rating Janhvi's look as ON-Fleek on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas The question on our lips right now is, "How much show of a sexy-back dress is too much?" Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas's parents were recently spotted in their dinner-ready outfits, her mother, The White Tiger actress looked like a bombshell in an all-black look which included a Khaite tea-length dress, a mini pouch bag, gold jewellery, and black heels.

This looks ON-FLEEK to us. Rate this look on our OMB scale.

Shraddha Kapoor Pink and all cute. Does casual mean basic or classy? We'll give you a style lesson and the call is yours to take. The Saaho actress dolled up in a fringed cropped jacket clubbed with straight-fit denim pants and pointed-toe pumps.



Alia Bhatt If kurtas have been installed first on your style list now, you know you're ready for festive month. It's playtime with prints and embroidery, for good, fret not! Paint your day pink in a Sonam Luthria kaftan kurta set. You heard the word, kaftan, comfort shall follow you. The mother-to-be donned the bandhani printed kurta with gold jewellery and pink heels.

Shanaya Kapoor When cut-outs are still the hot highlight, we hold on to these. Pro fashion stars are giving approvals, so must we think twice? Look like a 'blue-ty' in a Lovers and Friends one-shoulder mini bodycon dress with single cut-out detail. Give it a touch of edge with a blazer, gold peep-toe stilettos, and pink Jimmy Choo clutch. Colour-blocked to glory!

Kareena Kapoor Khan If monochrome outfits are your constant go-to's, you may want to snap up these new finds. Birthday girl Bebo gave us twice the style slay tips in a white Zimmerman wrap dress and a Maje dress, both famous for cut-outs and how mini they looked.

Both her dresses are ON-FLEEK. Share your ratings based on our OMB scale.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A stunner in a desi Manish Malhotra creation. Gear up for festivities ahead with this kallidar kurta set. Just the right and golden trigger we need to get ourselves to dress up. It entails traditional antique gold hand-embroidered artwork. So majestic!

Aishwarya's desi look gets a MOOD from us based on our OMB scale. What would you rate it as?

Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor

When a kurta looks next-level good, what do you do? Wear it, go out and about or get your phone loaded up with selfies. The Archies actress chose a Mulmul lace embroidered kurta set and styled it up with minimal accessories, so simple! Her sibling and actress Janhvi Kapoor loves it too!