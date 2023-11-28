Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Learn the art of layering for winter in a celeb-approved way

As the winter season unfolds, Bollywood fashion icons illuminate the path to sartorial brilliance with their impeccable layering choices. From Deepika Padukone’s casual elegance to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ monochrome magic, each leading lady brings a unique flair to winter fashion. By blending comfort and style, they prove that staying warm doesn’t mean sacrificing sophistication. These fits always leave us gasping, gushing, and swooning for more.

While winter arrives with a cool breeze, Bollywood’s leading ladies bring warmth with their masterful layering. Let’s delve into the style of seven glamorous stars who have flawlessly embraced the art of winter layering. Are you ready?

7 leading ladies of Bollywood who aced layering

1. Deepika Padukone’s casual elegance

Deepika Padukone seamlessly combines comfort and style in her winter ensemble. Picture her donning a light grey trench coat, gracefully paired with black joggers and crisp white sneakers. This effortlessly chic look, captured in various paparazzi shots, serves as a blueprint for staying cozy without compromising on style during the winter months.

2. Katrina Kaif’s classy denim delight

Katrina Kaif takes winter fashion to new heights with her distinctive denim ensemble. A full-sleeved denim jacket, accentuated with shoulder pads, is elegantly matched with complementary denim jeans. This bold yet timeless choice showcased by Katrina signifies that denim remains a perennial favorite, even in the coldest of seasons.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ monochrome magic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces the winter whites trend with a sophisticated and coordinated set. Her attire features a meticulously embroidered white blazer and matching pants, all tied together with a pair of heels. This monochrome magic, witnessed in her social media posts, is a testament to Priyanka’s innate ability to exude elegance in any season.

4. Pooja Hegde in baby pink

Pooja Hegde introduces a touch of sweetness to winter fashion with her delightful pink co-ord set. Comprising a crop top, skirt, and matching blazer, this ensemble radiates charm and warmth. Pooja’s winter style, as seen in numerous event appearances, demonstrates that pastel shades can be a refreshing choice amid the dark winter tones.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual cool

Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly masters casual winter vibes with her laid-back yet stylish ensemble. A light gray oversized hoodie paired with blue wide-legged denim jeans and white sneakers exudes an air of casual coolness. Kareena’s approach to winter dressing, captured in her social media posts, proves that comfort can be effortlessly merged with chic.

6. Alia Bhatt’s vibrant pop of purple

Alia Bhatt injects a burst of color into the winter landscape with her vibrant purple blazer. Paired elegantly with blue denim straight-fit jeans and stylish sandals, Alia’s ensemble is a testament to her ability to balance sophistication with a playful touch. This pop of color, highlighted in her Instagram feed, is a refreshing departure from traditional winter palettes.

7. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fusion elegance

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja redefines the concept of layering by seamlessly combining a white floor-length trench coat with a mint-green-colored floral saree. This fusion of Western and Indian styles, as displayed in her social media updates, showcases Sonam’s knack for creating unique and captivating fashion statements, even in the chilly winter months.

Whether you’re drawn to Katrina Kaif’s denim delight or captivated by Hegde’s pretty-in-pink ensemble, the diversity of these winter looks serves as a reminder that fashion is a canvas for personal expression. So, as you navigate the winter chill, take inspiration from these stylish divas and infuse your wardrobe with creativity.

This winter, let the layering lessons from Bollywood’s finest guide your fashion journey. Stay cozy, and stylish, and make the season your runway. So, what did you think of these leading ladies’ classy outfits? Which one of these ensembles is your favorite? Please go ahead, and share your thoughts with us, right away.

