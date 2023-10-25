Deepika Padukone to Rani Mukerji: 5 oh-so-glam Bollywood actresses who are bringing back the white saree trend

White sarees have long been a massive part of India’s tradition and culture. However, the allure of this age-old fashion tradition has recently made a modern, fresh, and resplendent comeback, and if you’ve been captivated by this timeless trend, you aren’t alone. Loads of talented Bollywood actresses have been hopping on the trend train, proving how iconic and amazing this timeless trend can be. However, in this world where fashion is ever-evolving, five glamorous and stunning Bollywood actresses have not just embraced the white saree but have set new standards for elegance and sophistication.

Join us as we dive right in and explore these talented actresses’ sartorial choices and unravel the mystery behind the resurgence of the white saree trend. Are you ready?

5 gorgeous Bollywood actresses who aced the white saree trend

Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi magic

The gorgeous Fighter actress was recently seen wearing this white saree with contrasting black sequinned edges that added to its overall allure. The talented diva further paired the drape with a matching sleeveless white halter-neck blouse with sultry tie-ups at the back. The well-tied saree helped flaunt the diva’s toned frame, making us fall in love.

Mouni Roy’s elegant Premya piece

The Sultan of Delhi actress was recently seen wearing this simply gorgeous delicate and sheer white saree, which was laden with a matching intricate floral embroidery. The undeniably talented actress also paired this gorgeous drape with a matching white lace-laden blouse with sleek straps, and a deep and plunging neckline, adding to the pretty ensemble’s overall look.

Rani Mukerji’s monochromatic love

The gorgeous Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway actress recently chose to wear a sheer white saree that was laden with black sequin work which elevated the outfit’s look. The iconic actress also chose to pair her elegant drape with a black sleeveless, halter-neck bralette which is covered with black sequins and has a deep, U-shaped alluring neckline, adding to its overall charm.

Malaika Arora’s delicate Dilnaz drape

The An Action Hero actress was recently spotted and snapped wearing a simply elegant and delicate white saree with intricate white-colored embroidery laden with branches and floral thread work with sequin work. The incredible actress and model also chose to pair this outfit with a matching bralette with pearl work, sleek straps, and a sultry neckline. We’re in love!

Alia Bhatt’s black and white beauty

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress was recently seen wearing a simply beautiful white saree with black lines at the edges, adding a touch of monochromatic essence. The incomparable actress also chose to pair her ensemble with a contrasting black bralette with white lines with a unique modernized design, adding to its allure. We’re obsessed!

The resurgence of the white saree trend in Bollywood is not merely a fashion statement; it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional attire. From Deepika Padukone’s enchanting Sabyasachi magic to Alia Bhatt’s modern monochromatic twist, these Bollywood divas have shown that the white saree is here to stay. So, if you’ve been wondering about the why and how of this trend, let these glamorous actresses be your inspiration and make the white saree an indispensable part of your wardrobe.

So, which one of these sarees is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us through the comments section below, right away?

