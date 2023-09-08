Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; B-Town divas are making a case for black and white stripes

Prepare to be intrigued by our favorite Bollywood divas' sartorial travels, as they bravely flaunt their stripes in the most casually dramatic way imaginable. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, these ladies look stunning in black and white designs. Stripes in a classic lehenga prove that fashion has no bounds, as do oversized blazer dresses that redefine power dressing with geometric prints. Prepare for a trendy rollercoaster journey as we dig inside their striped ensembles, highlighting these remarkable women's brave and casually dramatic fashion choices.

Tamannaah Bhatia in striped blazer and polka dotted pants

Stripes can be a dramatic fashion statement when worn correctly, as Tamannaah Bhatia demonstrated. She showed power and confidence while wearing a pinstripe jacket and polka-dotted pants, indicating that she can handle anything. The well-tailored clothing emphasized her professionalism and demonstrated that she is prepared to face any obstacle that comes her way. This daring move cemented her status as a boss babe in the world of fashion and beyond. Sergio Hudson's Stripe Single-Breast Blazer is valued at around Rs. 34,674 and is from the popular fashion designer. This look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Katrina Kaif in a vertical striped shirt dress

Katrina Kaif in a Cascade Striped Silk-twill Midi Shirt Dress in Midnight & Ivory striped shirt dress shows us how to nail the coffee-ready style. This illusion-creating outfit costs Rs 94,466, which is from the label Monse. The Attico metallic grey tie-up pumps were very appealing. She completed the ensemble by accessorizing with hoop earrings. Ami Patel created this outfit. She looked stunning as she posed for photographs. So, how do you feel about this vertical striped illusion-creating pattern?

Kiara Advani in chevron print lehenga

Stripes in a traditional costume? Like in a lehenga? Yes, Kiara Advani is sporting a lehenga outfit with elegance and confidence. This skirt features an overall chevron design printed on the lehenga with a gold color border. The lehenga skirt is coupled with a sleeveless full black embroidered shirt with a plunging neckline. The Signature Print Chevron Skirt by Jj Valaya is priced at Rs. 89,500. Eka Lakhani has beautifully styled this lovely outfit.

Shilpa Shetty in a black and white striped crop top and mermaid skirt

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a black and white striped crop top and mermaid skirt. Shilpa's lengthy figure complements the crop top's big sleeves. The top has an amazing horizontal print, but the sleeves have a vertical lined print, which is enough to create the illusion and hypnotize oneself. Again, the mermaid skirt has a large chevron design with a ruffled net border. The tail skirt is available from Gauri and Nainika for Rs. 120,000. Shaleena Nathani also styled this look.

Deepika Padukone in an oversized blazer dress

Deepika Padukone dressed down in an oversized jacquard blazer dress for the event. It had a geometric white and black design, a figure-skimming double-breasted fit, a small length, long sleeves that the diva pushed above her elbows for a relaxed look, and matching button enclosures on the front. The leading lady wore a black lace top underneath the tiny blazer, which had a plunging neckline. The Geometric Jacquard Jacket blazer outfit is valued at Rs 90,700 from David Koma.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a front tie shirt with black and white diagonal stripes and a front drape skirt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads among fashion enthusiasts, donning a stunning ensemble featuring a front-tie shirt adorned with striking black and white diagonal stripes, paired with a stylish front-draped silk skirt boasting a rear closure. The outfit exuded opulence and charm, accentuated by the dramatic bishop sleeves that beautifully complemented her trendy haircut. Samantha's impeccable style and fashion finesse were epitomized by this elegant creation from the esteemed Reik Studio, valued at Rs 28,000. Credits for her flawless style go to the creative duo of Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh.

