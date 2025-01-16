Deepika Padukone to Shruti Haasan: 5 celebrities who elevated their traditional looks with temple jewelry

Temple jewelry stands as a traditional Indian adornment handed down over many generations. It draws inspiration from the elaborate designs adorning temples, showcasing motifs of Gods, Goddesses, and other sacred symbols. The complex artistry and gold accents make it a top pick for special events such as weddings, festivals, and cultural gatherings.

Here’s how you can style temple jewelry with sarees to create a timeless and elegant look:

1. Deepika Padukone

Immediately following her wedding, Deepika Padukone chose to wear traditional temple jewelry. Her stunning saree was beautifully matched with an exquisite set of temple jewelry.

She wore red and gold, complemented by elaborate temple jewelry featuring a beautiful choker necklace and matching earrings. The intricate gold work filled with motifs of gods and goddesses perfectly complemented the new bride. Deepika’s makeup featured subtle eyeshadow and nude lips, allowing the jewelry and saree to take center stage in the ensemble.

2. Raashi Khanna

For a photoshoot, Raashi Khanna chose temple jewelry. She paired it with a silk saree. Her jewelry included heavy gold necklaces with intricate designs. The delicate detailing in her temple jewelry perfectly matched her saree, giving her a traditional yet sophisticated South Indian woman look. Her soft makeup and simple hair, braided with flowers, gave her a graceful and timeless appearance.

Advertisement

3. Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the beauty queen, wore temple jewelry paired with a traditional silk saree. Her jewelry collection included a gold necklace, kadas, and matching earrings. The handcrafted, delicate details of her jewelry gave her a divine look. The intricate designs of gods and mythological symbols made Kalyani look regal and traditional. Her look was completed with subtle makeup and a timeless hairstyle.

4. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, renowned for her glamorous yet traditional looks, chose temple jewelry for her wedding. She draped herself in a stunning saree, accessorized with a statement gold temple necklace, jhumkas, and a maang tikka, making her a magnificent bride. The traditional gold jewelry elevated her detailed white-and-gold saree. Mouni's bridal makeup featured soft and glowing shades, while her hair was braided with flowers in a traditional manner, perfectly completing her bridal look.

5. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, a pro at mixing modern with traditional styles, wore temple jewelry for a special event. She paired her saree with a beautiful gold temple necklace, bangles, and earrings, adding a graceful touch to her outfit. Unlike the other dressed-up looks, Shruti's event styling was simple and subdued, allowing the temple jewelry to take center stage. Her soft makeup and neatly styled hair completed her look, proving that temple jewelry can be just as stunning for an evening event as it is for weddings.

Advertisement

Whether it is a wedding or a major event, temple jewelry showcases its versatility, particularly when styled correctly as seen with Deepika Padukone, Raashi Khanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mouni Roy, and Shruti Haasan. Each of these actresses has demonstrated how temple jewelry can be styled in a detailed and elegant way, making saree looks more traditional for special occasions.

From Deepika's bridal elegance to Shruti's chic event style, temple jewelry remains one of the top choices to adorn any ensemble with a divine and regal feel.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji’s yellow Kanjeevaram saree paired with temple jewelry will instantly get you into the festive spirit