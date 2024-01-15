Deepika Padukone turns the airport into a fashion runway as she serves winter goals in beige and white outfit

Deepika Padukone, one of the most beloved and talented leading ladies in Bollywood at the moment, is officially back in the Bay. The diva, known for her incomparable sense of style, luxurious fashionable choices, and effortlessly stylish fashion sense, was recently papped at the Mumbai airport while walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Both their airport fits totally exuded winter-ready goals and redefined the meaning of winter fashion. We’re obsessed with their looks.

So, why don’t we dive into the details of the stylish Fighter actress, Deepika Padukone’s airport outfit? After all, the beyond-beautiful actress’ airport aesthetic is totally worth the hype, don’t you agree? Let’s just get right to it.

Deepika Padukone looks seriously stylish in a beige and white outfit

The Om Shanti Om actress and the Cirkus actor i.e. the much-loved power couple of Bollywood is officially back in the bay. They were recently spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport, on the way back from their trip abroad, to celebrate Deepika’s birthday. For this airport-ready occasion, the talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor was seen wearing a black and blue ensemble, featuring a cozy black sweater worn over light blue denim jeans. He further added light grey shoes, a matching black beanie, and dark-tinted sunglasses to complete his airport look.

However, it was the Jawan actress’ outfit that managed to steal the spotlight.

The Pathaan actress was seen wearing a timeless and classy formal white shirt with a collared V-shaped neckline with the top few buttons left open. This slightly oversized white shirt had loose and comfortable sleeves, adding comfort to the diva’s overall outfit. She chose to layer this with a cozy beige sleeveless sweater with the collar carefully pulled out and strategically placed. This oversized sweater brought a formal appeal to the diva’s outfit and a winter-ready vibe.

Further, she chose to complement the shirt and sweater with matching beige pants. These pants had a looser, wide-legged fitting which added a layer of comfort to the diva’s airport-ready ensemble while completing her outfit with some elegance and sass. It also gave her outfit the perfect effortlessly elegant appeal that the Happy New Year actress was going for.

Deepika Padukone’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup game was also on point

Furthermore, the talented Chennai Express actress chose to complete her classy airport ensemble with brown-ish tan colored ankle-length boots which has a glossy leather finish. They ended up adding a harmonious appeal to the diva’s airport elegance. But that’s not all, she also chose to take the minimalistic route when it comes to accessorizing her outfit. By just adding dark-brown well-tinted sunglasses, she ended up keeping the much-deserved focus right on her white and beige airport outfit, and we can honestly say that it paid off.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress’ hair and beauty game were also on fleek. The talented actress chose to tie her hair up into a tight, well-framed yet casual bun, which ended up giving an effortlessly stylish appeal to her outfit. This easy-to-manage hairstyle also made sure that her beautiful face was visible. On the other hand, the talented diva chose to go for a minimalistic and natural-looking makeup look to complete her outfit.

This included well-shaped eyebrows, lightly blushed cheeks, and of course, glossy lip oil to add that super classy shine to her look while keeping her lips chap-free. This helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty. To say that we’re head-over-heels in love with this outfit would be an absolute understatement.

So, what did you think of the incredible actress’ oh-so-stylish airport ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thought with us, right away.

