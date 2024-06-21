Deepika Padukone Vs Alia Bhatt maternity fashion face-off: Who styled the ribbed knit bodycon dress better?

There is nothing quite like the flattering fit of a knit dress to carry you through your pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt both agree on that. The stretchy fabric beautifully adapts to the body’s contours, providing a snug yet comfortable fit. This piece of garment is so versatile that it can be dressed up or down for various occasions, and will remain a strong companion in your closet long after your pregnancy.

Allow us to suggest you to go the monochrome route for instant flair. A single color ensures easy-to-put-together looks, reducing the chances of you making a sartorial mistake. In the meantime, let’s discuss who styled the ribbed knit fit the best- Deepika or Alia?

Deepika Padukone’s halter-neck black

A quick look at Deepika Padukone's style archive and you will see which color dominates her wardrobe the most. And rightly so! It is flattering and easy to wear, and one can hardly ever go wrong styling it.

Padukone was seen choosing loose-fitting outfits that discreetly concealed her bump, a deliberate fashion choice that also provided ample room for movement during the growing months. However, at a recent event, the soon-to-be mom arrived in a black bump-hugging dress from the Spanish luxury fashion brand, Loewe.

Clad in head-to-toe black, her look remained on point. The actor maintained her fashion identity even as pregnancy necessitated a wardrobe overhaul, confidently showcasing her personal style in a bodycon dress.

For a head-turning minimalist look like hers, consider embracing elevated basics. The halter-style deep incut neckline, elegantly cinched with a brooch at the nape, is what uplifts Padukone’s otherwise clean silhouette.

Even her feet were dressed pretty. The actor rounded off her look with Magda Butrym Pointed Toe Mule Wrap Pumps in black leather.

When it comes to completing a look, how you do your hair can be pivotal. She was seen sporting her signature messy ponytail with the specific intention of drawing attention to her neck and shoulders, which served as the focal point of her dress.

Keep in mind that your hairstyle can accentuate the neckline in various ways, making or breaking a look. For instance, keeping her hair open would have flattened the dress, potentially concealing its central elements.

Throwback to Alia Bhatt’s thigh-high slit in tangerine

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was also seen making a strong case for rib-knit during her pregnancy, but in a zesty tone of orange. Looking to perfect the smart casual dress code? Note how the straight hemline silhouette is accentuated with a thigh-high slit on the left, transforming an otherwise basic dress.

Deepika Padukone is not alone in her love for lace-up heels; further anchoring Bhatt’s outfit were ones in the same hue as her attention-grabbing dress.

The actor opted for soft glam, leaving her locks free to cascade over her shoulders. Evoking gentle waves, her romantic curls added a flirty punch to her entire look. As for accessories, Bhatt chose a timeless option: a pair of classic golden hoops from Mnsh.

On that note, it's true: gold jewelry is truly forever. The metal possesses a classic appeal that transcends trends and has the ability to bring out even the most drab outfits. Using gold accents, Bhatt also wore a stack of rings. Fast forward to Padukone’s look, and she incorporates layered rings as well.

While Deepika Padukone went for an understated look, Alia Bhatt played up her fun side. One thing is clear: maternity dressing can be anything but boring; nevertheless, these Bollywood beauties nailed it. What more proof do you need?

