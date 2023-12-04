Deepika Padukone wears Louis Vuitton custom gown at Academy Museum Gala, proving to be her red-carpet favourite of 2024

In the glittering realm of Bollywood as well as Hollywood, Deepika Padukone continues to captivate hearts, making an indelible mark at the prestigious Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles recently. She is the first Indian actor to be invited to this prestigious event, which is hosted by the famous Oscars board, thus her attendance is really significant. Her classy blue dress left us swooning.

This momentous occasion solidifies her global influence and resonates as a testament to Deepika Padukone's rising prominence on the international stage. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at her classy velvet ensemble for the night.

Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in a dark blue floor-length gown

As the queen of Bollywood graced the red carpet, all eyes were drawn to her sartorial choice—a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown that not only showcased the pinnacle of fashion but also accentuated her status as a style icon. This isn’t the first time the Jawan actress has mesmerized the red carpet; earlier this year at the Oscars, she donned a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown, foreshadowing her inclination towards this distinguished fashion house. The royal blue velvet creation, meticulously tailored for her by Louis Vuitton, further solidifies her affinity with the brand. The Chennai Express actress’ gown’s off-shoulder style and plunging neckline immediately drew attention, setting the tone for a look that seamlessly combined grace with a hint of allure. We’re undoubtedly in love!

Further, the deep blue hue of the velvet served as a canvas, exuding regality and sophistication befitting the grandeur of the Academy Museum Gala. This choice of color not only complemented the Happy New Year actress’ radiant personality but also stood out as a bold statement on the red carpet. The impeccable tailoring of the gown was a testament to the craftsmanship synonymous with Louis Vuitton. It hugged Padukone’s curves with precision, accentuating her well-toned physique while maintaining an air of refinement. The floor-length silhouette, a signature feature of red-carpet couture, added a touch of drama as it cascaded elegantly, creating a graceful train that followed her every step. The gown’s design not only captured attention but also left a lasting impression, cementing its status as a defining piece in the realm of celebrity fashion.

Deepika Padukone’s hair, beauty, and accessories were also on point

Beyond the gown, the Om Shanti Om actress’ styling choices further elevated her presence on the red carpet. With her dark tresses left cascading in a slick, back combed look, she exuded an air of sophistication. The subtle yet impactful diamond jewelry, including droplet earrings, bracelets, and rings, added a touch of glamour to her overall look. Opting for a minimal makeup approach, the divine Bajirao Mastani actress’ brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, strategically placed highlighter, blush, and the perfect nude lipstick highlighted her natural beauty, allowing the gown to rightfully claim the spotlight. She literally slayed!

In the age of social media dominance, even the Padmaavat actress couldn’t resist taking to Instagram to share glimpses of her enchanting look, leaving her followers and fans awe-struck. The comments section overflowed with admiration, affirming her status as a global fashion maven. As we decode the nuances of the Singham 3 actress’ Louis Vuitton custom gown at the Academy Museum Gala, it becomes evident that her fashion choices extend beyond mere aesthetics—they are statements that resonate with power, elegance, and a commanding presence on the world stage.

It’s safe to say that the Bollywood queen effortlessly conquers Hollywood, leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion landscape, don’t you agree? What did you think of her ensemble? Please go right ahead and share your opinions and thoughts with us right away.

