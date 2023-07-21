Deepika Padukone wore netted sheer saree with intricate embellishments, backless blouse and we’re obsessed!

Deepika Padukone, the epitome of grace and beauty, is known for her ability to just leave everyone speechless with her beauty, grace, and exquisite fashion sense. The Kalki 2898 AD actress is undoubtedly, one of the most stylish, uniquely fabulous, and seriously talented actresses in the world. This is perhaps why her fans and followers are simply obsessed with her.

The Pathaan actress recently dazzled the attendees at the Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show with her mesmerizing smile and sheer white custom saree. As a renowned Bollywood actress and fashion icon, Deepika effortlessly stole the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event held at the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Why don’t we take a closer look at the diva’s outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Deepika Padukone left everyone speechless with the power of her saree

The Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show, a revered platform for showcasing opulent and exquisite designs, witnessed an exceptional display of creativity and style. Among the high-profile guests, Deepika Padukone stood out as a vision of poise and elegance. A captivating presence on and off the silver screen, Deepika’s warm and infectious smile added an air of charm to the event. Her radiant and expressive eyes mirrored the excitement of the occasion, while her style and beauty ended up captivating the hearts of those in attendance.

She posted pictures of her outfit from the event, on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win." In the post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen posing like a goddess in the most magical saree. Her white saree featured a backless blouse with a halter neck design, it featured intricate sequence and mirror work, adding a touch of glamour and excellence. Meanwhile, her gorgeous white saree was crafted with a netted sheer fabric and had intricate frill work all over it. It exuded a fabulous charm as the Bajirao Mastani actress gracefully draped it around her body, while letting the pallu cascade beautifully, down her shoulders. Doesn’t she look magical?

But that’s not all, she decided to let her outfit steal the spotlight by keeping the accessories to a minimum. She chose a pair of statement drop earrings with green emeralds and a matching ring, for the occasion. Meanwhile, her hair was tied back and styled in a neat bun. On the other hand, her makeup look, with nude eye shadow, the perfect blushed cheeks, loads of mascara, and highlighter with the most elegant deep red lipstick, perfectly elevated her outfit as a whole. Doesn’t she look simply gorgeous?

Beyond her undeniable physical beauty, Deepika Padukone’s gorgeous smile radiated an inner joy and contentment that left a lasting impression on everyone present. Her genuine warmth and humility resonated with the audience, making her a beloved figure in the hearts of fans and admirers. As a true fashion icon and a beacon of positivity, Deepika continues to inspire and enchant her with her remarkable persona and remarkable achievements, both on and off the silver screen.

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s outfit? Are you a fan? Would you want to wear something like this? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

