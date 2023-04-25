Deepika Padukone's Adidas outfit is the perfect colour fancy for Spring

Into colours. Into chic. To simplify it for you, a colour block look wins again. There's a good chance we have an outfit to shop for frequent travels in Spring. That tells us all things good about Deepika Padukone's looks. Her style certainly has its charms and we believe that you saw it again in her latest airport outfit. However, this was not her first time at colour-acing. Do you see what we did here? Ah, DP you never miss a beat.

As planned, let us describe the contents of her look for you. Think shades of yellow and blue today, what a sweet trap indeed. Just how the bright season should be, joyfully jazzy. The Padmaavat actress' pictures came in this afternoon from the Mumbai airport which featured her in a two-piece outfit. Best to be an everyday staple for trips to the gym and games with your people, the Bollywood actress and skincare entrepreneur rocked an Adidas ensemble.

Deepika Padukone nails her airport look in a yellow and blue outfit

Between co-ordinated sets and monotone colours, Deepika found her heart at the strings of this short-sleeved shirt and wide-leg pants. Styled almost close to what was shown on the brand's website, no doubt about it, the 37-year-old looked absolutely stylish. Bank upon the cool of the now and do not be fooled to go by the routine of old trends. The new currently looks like the juxtaposition of casual sportswear. Such is the change and accept it as how you can repeat this outfit when you feel like it.

The Adicolor 70s collection has remained hot on the block for a while. The Pathaan actress wore a knit polo shirt which was reinvented with signature trefoil, 3-stripes and colour work. It borrowed its texture from the ribbed finish as seen on the large collar as well as the entire piece. Buttons too were one of the details that Deepika left unbuttoned and its fit looked loose.

She teamed her Rs. 3, 599.50 shirt with blue ribbed bottoms. It set itself apart from what could have been track pants, vertical stripes were missing here. Rather, triple stripes as seen a little above her shirt's hem were also on her pants but in white. It included a drawstring and an elasticated waist.

Honestly, we are a bit confused with how Brown stepped into her look. Sneakers looked sporty and white and then suddenly there was another hue to understand. We failed to connect with her expensive accessories. We were tempted by Louis Vuitton. We won't lie but that was it.

We have a better memory of when the same tote bag worked excellently with her Raey outfit which was donned by her in January 2023. Deepika's rectangular-shaped bag worth Rs. 3,67,521 had a monogram canvas and two top handles. Do you like her sunglasses? It consisted of the French brand's monogram flowers and logo pasted on temples.

Advertisement

A sleek hairdo and matte makeup were the Padukone girl's beauty language for the day.

Do you love her airport look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Gucci-overload airport look is not only chic but also costs a bomb; Details revealed