Deepika Padukone's Adidas spacer jumpsuit is all the cool for travels and beyond; Check out its price

Bonjour once again black. New day, new inspiration, that's how lucky we are. Deepika Padukone is a pro-jet-setter in every sense. Start with her sartorial choices and you would understand the rest. If you're ever on the travelling camp as her, consider her airport-approved outfits or draw some styling tips. Either way, there is something to learn and trust. Our recent note-taking trail indicates that the monochrome trend is where she has found her chic in. Here's how she wore one this weekend.

Weekends are usually fun and just the right time when we find ourselves relaxing and dressing up the most. For Deepika, her schedule read travel stylishly. After combing through her looks from the past, we are here to tell you that her latest look is quite the charmer. How comfortable does the onesie look? Sartorial soul mate goals. Do you see it to be as top-tier as we do?

Deepika Padukone looks edgy in a black jumpsuit

The very versatile ensemble seen here from Adidas is the spacer jumpsuit. This winter buy features nylon pocket overlays, a collar, long sleeves, drop shoulders, embroidered logo, and an elasticated and triple-tiered waist. The zipper feature can give a less packed-up feel, the little thing that can make a world of difference in ensuring your comfort is the core.

Who said you need a cheat sheet to get through the winter chills and get yourself a look you can rely on for regular hangs? The Pathaan actress styled her all-black Rs. 8 399.50 outfit with oversized and tinted sunnies, white sneakers and a black sling bag. Prepare to hit the many repeat buttons. Style your going-out look further by tying your hair into a top knot and wearing nude lipstick. Nude-shaded lipsticks never let anyone down just as black wouldn't. Serious love here. Try it on with most of your outfits and get winning hearts.