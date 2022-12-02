Deepika Padukone's Adidas track jacket and pants are high on colour; Here's how much they cost

It's an extremely busy season for all of us with holidays, travels, festivals, and lots of parties to indulge in. Through it all, our interest to dress up continues to play and all we want is a chic ride ahead. Clearly, fashion trends are blowing up on the charts. Too many to follow, we agree. That can be challenging. So, we've minced it down today to just a single reference that can keep you warm throughout the chilly December. We bring to you a joyful dose of colour-blocking as showcased by Deepika Padukone.

Why should you let your closet turn grey when it can have surprising colour combos to give it power? What was once seen as a must-have gym wear essential is now coveted as a travel and street style outfit. Track pants are an in-demand ensemble all year round and jackets are especially preferred this season. Together, these are making some noise for comfortable and stylish reasons.

It's hard to ignore just how effortlessly nifty the Pathaan actress looked yesterday at the Mumbai airport. No matter where you're off to, more is more right now and truly the accepted style code. Give your next look a boost with a vibrant Adicolor Neuclassics track jacket and track pants from Adidas.

Deepika Padukone shows how to hit up a vibrant look

The loose-fit jacket worth Rs. 6,599.00 has perfect features like long sleeves, a stand-up collar, ribbed cuffs and hem, 3 glossy blue stripes, and a tiny trefoil detail placed beside the pocket. Curated to a certain degree by combining recycled materials such as household waste and cutting scraps to aid in reducing the environmental impact. Deepika's zipper jacket was styled by Shaleena Nathani with Rs. 6,086.67 pulse blue track pants which had contrasting triple orange stripes, side pockets, and a ribbed waistband. The athletic aesthetic of her flared bottoms was elevated with white sneakers.

The buzz over bright hues and such complementing ensembles is only going to up from here. Allow your look to be the best overall with some makeup and a simple hairdo. There's no rule as to when to wear makeup. Be it a track pant or a saree, wear your blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow preferably a smokey look for something extra this season, and amp it up with lipstick. Deepika's top knot look makes for a nice finish.