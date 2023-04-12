Deepika Padukone's Adidas velvet vest is colour galore at the chicest; Check out its cost

We better believe that winter is stuck on the horizon (say until you're done reading this guide). Although we're big followers of Spring's easy-breezy freeness, we can still check out a sleeveless vest and how Deepika Padukone rocked it as her travel outfit. Warrants some note-taking? Could come in handy at the end of the year, and we all know how quickly time passes. This is a too-early prep but it does take to accumulate a long list of compliments.

For colour enthusiasts, the Pathaan actress' look has just what you need. Look at how scarlet red can shine on and Deepika's velvet vest is a fitting picture. Chosen from Adidas, her puffer piece is curated from a combination of recycled and renewable materials. It proves that 70s coolness can be made available in 2023 and here goes the best from the block of vests. Before you buy into the cosiness and chicness of this Adicolor amazingness, go through a couple of details given below for your comprehension.

Deepika Padukone serves an ace airport look

Off the jet and airport and onto your wardrobes next, this long topper with a fabric max smooth can be bought from the brand's website for Rs. 10, 799.50. The outer layer is perfect for a vibrance with red while the layer inwards is pink. Cannot stop talking about colours, colour-block season is upon us.

It included the brand's signature Trefoil and 3-Stripes put together as a logo, welt pockets, a zipper detail, a stand-up collar and bungee-adjustable cords placed at the hem. The 37-year-old's comfy number which was retro-inspired was donned over a white turtleneck top and with blue light faded denim pants.

Deepika sneakered-up her look with a white pair and in addition, she accessorised with black sunnies and a monogram Louis Vuitton tote bag. The Gehraiyaan actress was a beauty with a low ponytail and glossy lips.

Advertisement

Do you love her airport look? Let us know in the comments section.