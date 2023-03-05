Deepika Padukone's airport chic in Levi's and Louis Vuitton are warm with a jacket and coat

To those of you who haven't realised that the shine of the new season is upon us, good, please hold onto the feeling of the winter nights. No amount of jacket jinxes and coats made since the last few days has led to its disappearance. It's getting famously cooler and is likewise hotly debated about. What's happening? Only Deepika Padukone and jacket fans may know. Looked upon as dominators in peak rainy and winter months, jackets and coats can be game-changing and we don't deny it. They can show you what is cold this minute and can be hot the next.

How many times do you travel in a day? Deepika Padukone may say every day is a jet-off day. The Bollywood beauty was spotted twice at the Mumbai airport and as it is our job to keep you updated with fashion as much as we do it routinely, here are stylish a stylish jacket and coat that want to stay in the conversation.

Deepika Padukone layers up stylishly in a jacket and coat

A yes or no? We'll leave it for you to decide. Since jackets are viewed as mainstream, we won't stretch into schooling you for hours, only relevant lessons in rocking the same outfits as the Pathaan actress. Jackets sell globally but leather and tie-dye play cooler statements.

To adopt these looks, you may have to spell L for Levi's and Louis Vuitton together. Choose your first friend from Levi's x Deepika Padukone's 2022 collaboration which is strongly ongoing. She sported a tie-dye denim co-ordinated jacket worth Rs. 5319 with Rs. 3,959.00 baggy jeans. Cotton and carefree look, style it with your basic white t-shirt. Wearable every day with sneakers and sunnies, you could make it swankier with a sling bag. That's when you need to look at the Side Trunk Rs. 4,28,991.94 (approx.) accessory from Louis Vuitton. Structured with a monogram-coated canvas, an adjustable strap, a top handle and more, it looked mini and pretty lightweight to carry.

Meeting a coat can be the best joy you've known. This is brown and so good. The oversized and comfortable coat with a white contrast stitch detail and faux fur collar from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection with Rs. 5,10,704.69 as its price was clubbed with a turtleneck black long-sleeved top which is put up for purchase at Rs.188,582. Shaleena Nathani's style deck for Deepika's look also included denim pants, sunglasses, black shoes and a sling bag from LV.

