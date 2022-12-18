Deepika Padukone's all Louis Vuitton look is a sign of perfection; Guess the cost of her loafers

Back in LV, back to slay. Do you have that one brand you repeatedly swear by or a brand that just cannot seem to be forgotten? The global brand ambassador's airport looks fantastic and you know why? She's most often spotted in outfits by this French luxury brand but what keeps us hooked is how unfailingly chic these look. Deepika Padukone's current location reads Qatar and our interests? Her latest jet-set look. Consider this as your calling for yet another comfortably teamed winter look.

While you're allowed to party without a jacket, do you really want to catch a flight without one? We may have caught a feeling towards something edgy. The genius behind the Pathaan actress's looks, Shaleena Nathani worked this head-to-toe Louis Vuitton as well. Since coats are very much in a rollover phase, pick a beige beauty. This one offers a zipper, multiple pockets, and a collar.

Also, get ready to look packed for good with a white ribbed tank top which was curated from stretch viscose. It's a staple so there are more hacks to work your looks further with it. The close-neck number costs approximately Rs.88,410.38 and has a mini silver chain detail trim attached to it that is to give you a little extra something. Would you complain? They were quick to make her casual look spot-on with beige high-waisted pants which could be the one to watch and swoon over with a tight-fitted black top. Give it a thought.

Here logomania just hit us hard. Deepika's Rs. 85,898.97 Academy loafers entail an iconic Monogram canvas, a leather outsole, mini heels, and an embellished gold-tone clasp with the LV Dauphine signature as its highlight. She also carried a black sling bag and tinted oversized sunnies. Sometimes all it takes are good accessories to change the game of your style. The 36-year-old's travel look which was all neutral-toned featured tousled waves, plain black nail polish, and minimal makeup.

