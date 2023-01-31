Deepika Padukone's custom Gauri & Nainika midi dress is floral chic at its best
Deepika Padukone's fabulous floral look is a bouquet of all good things. Does your heart say yes to this look?
Love is floral. Love is Deepika Padukone. We owe a lot of appreciation to the floral print. Day after day, it comes as no new discovery that a floral outfit can push all other fashion trends off the pedestal. Hey fashionista, excited to know about a dress we recently spotted? Today's talk topic: A custom-made dress and an actress who showed how your style can be in full bloom. Riding on the wheels of fame currently, is the Pathaan actress's dress that she donned for a press conference in Mumbai.
The print does get us excited so much even when we're on a doom-scrolling spree. Can't decide if it is our eyes or hearts that want what it wants since yesterday but we're certain that the floral print community of fans is looming for the greater sartorial good. Our daily job is to comb through the new fashion-ins and give you our verdict and so we tend to turn into the act of mongering, say a closet haul. How do you follow the Bollywood actress's look? We're a little too hooked on the Gauri & Nainika satin midi dress and here are your tips to begin.
Deepika Padukone is a pretty floral girl in a dress
With Shaleena Nathani working on all of the 37-year-old's looks from the airport to fashion ambassador tours, weddings and more, she does have a commendable taste. Deepika's fit and flare dress featured two thick straps and a plunging neckline. The panelled dress is beloved and is no wonder an immeasurably stylish attire for red carpet events and cocktail nights. It does hold a flared skirt so you could make a pretty twirl and live that princess moment.
While our opinions about this look don't limit to the ones mentioned above, ain't nothing wrong to pay attention to the customised detail on her skirt. It reads her name, 'Deepika Padukone' placed in black font amongst the vibrant placement of colourful flowers. It looks just easy and en pointe with accessories such as pointed-toe black slingback pumps with bows as cutesy offerings and mini drop earrings from Isharya.
Her hairdo is one to earn the hype. It's simple to recreate a pulled-back hairstyle that also looks voluminous. With mascara on her eyelashes, bronze-hued eyeshadow, matte skin, and lipstick with a touch of sheen, she is a beautiful flower child.
