Deepika Padukone's Farm Rio puffer jacket is the coloured-up and chic goodness for the winter; Guess its cost

Bursts of colour for the winter win. The earlier days of the season began with talks and hauls that were run by basics and gradually we set our eyes on elevated pieces. Today, it's safe to say, we're at a non-disappointing and maximally comforting place as we tuned into Deepika Padukone's airport look. As much as we appreciate trench coats, we have a puffer party to enter. Have the interests changed? Take it from someone who just knows that we're off to a spot-on February start.

The Pathaan actress's cosy look for travel works rightly with our need to layer up. Everyone is doing jackets but Deepika is doing something of an intrigue-inducing pattern. Her airport looks have given us lessons for probably a lifetime. The actress's travel history in just this season has reached a zenith, how many toppers were learned about? Each one was outstanding.

Deepika Padukone layers up her casual look with a reversible jacket

As the era of adding staples is in full force, here's how and why a new purchase can benefit you. The 37-year-old rocked a Farm Rio puffer jacket. The most pleasing piece (Wear it and say you don't want it? Good luck.) does exist and this is just playfully appealing with motifs. As a reversible one, it offers you an array of tropical motifs and geometric designs. On alternate days, choose the awesomeness based on your vibe.

Curated from the quilted shell, Rs. 12,947.74 (approx.) up for you to own from Net-A-Porter, the padded jacket has an oversized fit, a broad collar, long sleeves, elasticated and gathered cuffs and a front tie-up belt. Deepika Padukone donned it over a turtleneck black ribbed jumper which was paired up with blue denim pants. She booted up her look to set the tone for a matching look and was it all? Her stylish look was also Louis Vuitton-ed to no one's surprise. Tote bag is a signature step and it packs up her essentials, so why not?