Deepika Padukone's floral motifs mini dress embellished with rhinestones is too HOT for party nights

Last night Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration was a star-studded extravaganza, graced by the presence of top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone. Before diving into the festivities, let's take a moment to admire the jaw-dropping ensemble worn by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's stunning outfit left everyone in awe, and fashion enthusiasts, get ready! We're about to reveal the details of Om Shanti Om fame's attire at this star-studded event. Trust us, you don't want to miss it!

Deepika Padukone’s uncomparable floral mini dress with crystal rhinestone embellished

The Ram-Leela actress’ beautiful outfit stole the stage at SRK's birthday celebration. She looked stunning in a sparkly short dress that accentuated her curves in all the right ways. The dress's usual fit emphasized her form and made her seem effortlessly elegant. The dazzling rhinestones that decorated the dress drew everyone's attention, providing a touch of elegance and dazzle.

The flower motif, which was also made with rhinestones, offered a whimsical and feminine touch to the outfit. This little dress, with its sleeveless design and crew neckline, brilliantly showed Deepika's great sense of style. Giuseppe Di Morabito is the designer behind this stunning ensemble.

Deepika Padukone glittery silver accessories

Let us now focus on the Piku actress' exquisite accessories, which made her outfit perfect for the night. Her earrings were eye-catching hanging stone earrings that added a sense of elegance and glamor to her attire. The Love Aaj Kal star continued by adorning her fingers with silver finger rings, which added a chic tone to her overall outfit.

To top it all off, she wore silver gladiator heels that seamlessly combined style and comfort. This stunning ensemble was skillfully designed by the amazing Shaleena Nathani, who truly understands how to enhance an outfit with the right accessories.

Let's not forget the Desi Boyz actress' mesmerizing eye makeup, which always manages to steal the show. Her eyes were decorated with a gorgeous smoky eye look and smeared kohl eyeliner, giving her a sensual and secretive aura. Her neatly-filled brows wonderfully framed her face, providing definition and a touch of elegance.

Ms. Padukone opted for soft, delicate pink lipstick, adding a subtle and feminine allure to her overall appearance. With her makeup skills on full display, she radiated sheer beauty in the ensemble, once more captivating everyone with her dazzling grace and elegance, rendering them utterly speechless.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor's fashionable black top and stunning denim skirt is PROPER STEAL; look decoded