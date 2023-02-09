Deepika Padukone's Isabel Marant plaid coat brings a gift of warmth and colours; Guess its cost

Issa warm red and pink day. The chic coat person is back in town and she is bundled up in what looks like winter love. February is undoubtedly the month that keeps on giving and we're grateful for such abundance. It suddenly feels like there is all the time in the world for Spring to change the tone of dressing up for us. Until then, cosy is the way to be. Our hands can never sit still when we see Deepika Padukone sport something new and we instantly got to scrolling up and about to check for the details of her latest airport look.

If you're in for something, it has to be a treat. Just as how we want the best and timeless always, any plaid find is a good find. It is just as a strong statement-maker, as the floral print. Back in Mumbai, the Pathaan actress rocked a space blue outfit which was divided into a ribbed jumper with long sleeves and suede pants. The frequent traveller is making a case for high and turtlenecks on and on. That's the kind of signature style we love.

Deepika Padukone is all for the winter chic in a coat

We're happy to see it again. Deepika's pants were rolled up and it does give the cool girl vibe. Looks smart, we say. She layered up her look with an Isabel Marant Étoile mid-length coat. Colour-blocked so wonderfully with fuchsia pink and red, the cotton-made piece was a hit. It was the thing you could admire just over and over again with how easy it looks to be paired with basic outfits such as t-shirts and jeans too.

The 37-year-old's Rs. 92,730.56 coat featured a plaid check pattern, flap pockets, black buttons, a collar and long sleeves. Also, how does it feel to trust your tote for days? Or do I say months in the Padukone girl's case? She chose her brown Louis Vuitton tote bag and slipped into a pair of white sneakers. Oversized sunnies too are a favourite and must-have accessory for the starlet. A sleek bun hairdo and nude lipstick are something she chose to finish off her look.