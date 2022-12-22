Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan song is a joyous streak of chic boots

Barely a week has gone by and the buzz around Besharam Rang song from Pathaan is at its highest. The one that is currently toeing the line as subject to memes and reels, it is also the home to fashionistas seeking vacation-style inspiration. Those swimsuits, hot damn DP! Get your notes back, you have a new ride to take. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo song is out now and we're grooving to its beats but we know our casual, sporty, and party-style looks are about to look smashing.

We're infatuated to boots that stay a consistent choice throughout the song and cool crop tops again. That's exactly what December and Deepika can do to you. Get you to become the collector of all things fashionable and top-tier. Now stay with us as we break it all to you.



5 of Deepika Padukone's too hot to handle looks from the Pathaan song

Check it up, it made our hearts flutter. The side tie-up which is usually a famous detail seen on tops that fall under the midriff-flossing trend comes here in a corseted and checkered printed top. The 36-year-old's crop top was teamed with camouflage-printed cargo pants that look sporty-cool which were together accessorised with gold hoop earrings and black boots.

Is there anything like denim that knows how to hold up and stay famous? Deepika's crop top and high-rise denim shorts are perfect for a daytime stroll. It also gives a sense of shine to dig with the arrangement of circular studded rings. The Bollywood actress's colourfully placed patch checkered printed shirt is pretty much the co-owner of the spotlight and it also is cool with brown boots and triple-tiered studded earrings.



Has summer really closed its fashion chapter? Re-open and get in on the mood. Pick up a cropped white tank top and make it the ultimate hot layer of your lace-embroidered black bralette. You have two party weekends and don't you think plunging neckline and all things sexy is taking over every other like a storm? Keep it chic and loose and style it up with blue ripped jeans. Envy is sure to strike yet again because we have two boots lined up here. Black or silver, name what you love. Dp wears them both and slays. For accessories, you can consider chain-link jewellery. The actress has placed many bets on it including during her movie's promotional looks.



Like most things in life, it is about how you hustle, multi-task, and adapt. That could be your top also worn as a dress. Rock a graphic printed sleeveless tank top with high-waisted black shorts. Style it as a bombshell would with a black bralette, metallic silver boots, and gold twisted hoop earrings.