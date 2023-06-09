Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton parka look comes with a whopping cost and cozy feeling

Making peace with a parka and how! Just when we were missing a Deepika Padukone fashion moment at the airport, she's back on her roster of travelling. Pretty amused with what she wore just last night because it's a total pie in the sky to spot people rock it anywhere in India; it's Summer. It is perhaps a cozy essential for the Project K actress', you know how AC works and not all destinations are heated up currently the same as ours. Want to lean into this look in the near future? Here is a not-so-long style read.

In Summer, a parka can be too hot and uncomfortable to have wrapped us in and that is truly why it is extremely uncommon and least-appreciated currently. Parkas can be all about statement and style in Winter, follow this versatile process when it's time. To get set on a casual look, team a basic tee with jeans and layer it with a parka. Complete your look with a pair of sneakers. The same outfit can be converted into a sporty look, just pull out a baseball cap. When the temperature is unbearably cold, so as a call to action, resort to double layering. Beneath your parka, you can wear your shirt and denim jacket.

Deepika Padukone looks stylish in an expensive beige parka

Padukone's unyielding loyalty to outfits from Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador continues to overflow. Her packed look featured a well-fitted white top which could be a tank or a tee and was paired with blue jeans. Its hems were subtly folded and the top was tucked in. Another page of luxury was added to her archives with her 3D Monogram Parka Hoodie worth Rs 2,39,763.47.

The Gehraiyaan actress probably finds it hard to exclude beige from her style. This oversized piece was made from cotton and polyamide. Also count a front zipper fastening, large pockets, elasticated cuffs and hem, a hoodie, a drawstring detail and a 3D monogram signature motif as its details. She wore shoes - but not just any. It was picked from Adidas. Sunglasses and a tote bag are definitely always on Deepika's style list. She wore tinted black sunnies and an OnTheGo GM monogram bag from LV.

This look is also for those who like ponytails and makeup. Can you see her lipstick, eyebrows filled in and a low ponytail?

Back at the parka base now. What length suits you? Some of us favor long over short. If you have a long one, don it with skinny jeans or mom jeans. Shorter parkas also look snazzy with high-waist pants. Scarves, gloves and hats are accessories really-preferred in the Winter. These put warmth to your looks as well as edge.

You won't be taking off a parka anytime soon if you figure a way out to put together dressed-up looks. Top it off over your body-hugging mini dress, a denim skirt or a fitted crop top and combine these with ankle boots.

