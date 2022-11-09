Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton pumps and sling bag are all the chic with her co-ord set

Last night was a lot of things but the word 'chic' dominated. A co-ordinated set and accessories so luxe have entered the chat now and we cannot stop but rave about how Deepika Padukone championed excellence. We've hearted a look and encountered a simple and doable way to give much of the spotlight to our accessories. And, what makes it a bankable lesson to pick up from the Pathaan actress' latest look is that she possesses this skill as no novelty, she's a pro at it.

Deepika's airport looks give many testimonies. She once added boots to spruce up her all-black casual travel outfit and yesterday when another look came to play, we knew note-taking time was here. The 36-year-old was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai dressed in a colour co-ordinated beige set. Co-ords are famous for the sartorial standing it holds and this could be your new best and trusted fit. It warrants attention for how simple it looks with no prints, no colours, and nothing flashy but minimalism being honoured.

Our point of interest had to do with the outfit's fit. A baggy-fitted shirt, untucked and teamed with straight-fit trousers. Deepika knows best for what outfit works for a comfortable outing and we agree. We swooned over her off-duty look which delivered a stylish fashion-forward statement with Louis Vuitton accessories. It landed well with what seems like Cherie pointed-toe pumps which entail patent monogram canvas, black detailing at the back, and curated with patent calf leather.

Deepika Padukone looks uber-cool in a co-ordinated set teamed with accessories from Louis Vuitton