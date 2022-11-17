Deepika Padukone’s LV shoes paired with black blazer and white pants scream chic airport look

Deepika Padukone’s relaxed fit off-duty looks have become her signature airport style and we are not complaining. The actress was recently spotted at the airport, in a relaxed fit monochrome semi-formal outfit paired with Louis Vuitton shoes. The style icon has effortlessly blended her relaxed airport approach with a semi-formal look where comfort and chic share the stage. Keep reading as we decode DP’s airport style.

Deepika Padukone’s Louis Vuitton shoes paired with black blazer and white pants

Deepika Padukone recently stepped out at the Mumbai airport where she was spotted sporting a black-and-white look like a total boss. The actress picked a chic oversized black blazer paired with folded sleeve detailing that she teamed up with a pair of baggy trousers in white. The relaxed fit dual-tone outfit definitely served lessons on comfortable yet classy dressing. Underneath the blazer, Deepika decided to pull off a classic black turtleneck top that added to the chic factor. Time and again Deepika has showcased her love for monochromatic wardrobe picks, however, to make her look stand out the actress paired her ensemble with a chunky pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

The actress stuck to a no-makeup makeup look and kept her accessory game fuss-free with a pair of dapper black oversized sunglasses and minimal gold bracelets. Only Deepika can sport an oversized blazer look with a pulled-back sleek bun with such finesse. Take cues from Deepika’s airport that ticks all the boxes of a comfortable airport look, without skipping on style.

Deepika’s airport look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

