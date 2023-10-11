Deepika Padukone's Navratri style guide: 5 tips for ethnically chic outfits in 2023

Deepika Padukone is the OG diva in the world of entertainment as well as fashion. Whether at the airport, around the city, on the red carpet, or at an industry event, the talented Singham 3 actress has consistently demonstrated her trendsetting prowess, which is especially true when it comes to ethnic outfits. Do you ever wish to sharpen your ethnic wear sword with the Jawan actress’ flair? Well, the Fighter actress’ iconic ethnic style can now serve as the perfect inspiration for your Navratri 2023 looks.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive right in. Here are five ways to achieve ethnic fashion excellence, just like the beloved Chennai Express actress. Are you ready?

5 ways to slay in ethnic wear the Deepika Padukone way

Subtle modern twists are amazing:

The talented Bajirao Mastani actress’ fashion journey often includes adding subtle modern twists to her ethnic outfits. She effortlessly combines traditional elements with contemporary flair. For example, take a cue from this classy outfit where she combines a classic saree with a trendy halter-neck blouse, creating a fusion of the old and the new. This would be a great way to add her flair to your ensembles.

Statement pieces always matter:

To emulate the Happy New Year actress’ iconic ethnic wear game, don’t shy away from statement pieces. Whether it’s an exquisite choker, intricate jhumkas, or a stunning handbag, these accessories can transform your entire look. Look at how effortlessly the talented diva was able to elevate this look with her statement earrings and work hard to beautifully incorporate statement pieces into your Navratri celebrations’ attire.

Fusion wear is supremely iconic:

The beloved Pathaan actress has a knack for blending different cultural influences into her wardrobe. Fusion wear allows you to experiment and create a distinctive style. Look at this outfit with a co-ord set and a matching cape where the talented diva combined elements of traditional and contemporary fashion, making it an iconic fashion statement. Go the fusion route with your Navratri outfits.

Effortless ethnic vibes:

The key to the talented xXx The Return of Xander Cage actress’ ethnic elegance is her ability to exude effortless vibes in her outfits. You don’t need extravagant ensembles to stand out. Sometimes, a simple, well-fitted ethnic suit can also make a bold statement. Check out this simple pink Bandhani suit worn by the diva for a glimpse of how she nails the effortless ethnic look.

Vibrant colors are fresh:

The Karthik calling Karthik star is known for her love of vibrant colors. These hues infuse life and energy into her ethnic ensembles. Embrace the freshness of vibrant shades, and don’t be afraid to experiment with bold color combinations this Navratri. Take inspiration from this beautiful multi-colored saree showcasing her in colorful ethnic attire.

Advertisement

It’s quite safe to say that the Om Shanti Om actress’ ethnic fashion reigns supreme, and her style can be your guide to owning the Navratri 2023 fashion scene. Whether you choose to add modern twists, incorporate statement pieces, experiment with fusion wear, aim for effortlessly gorgeous vibes, or embrace vibrant colors, remember to stay true to your unique style while taking cues from this fashion queen.

With these tips, you’re on your way to slaying your ethnic wear just like Deepika Padukone. Are you feeling inspired? Share your thoughts with us, through the comments section, right away.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja redefines airport elegance in white Anarkali suit, beige shawl, and Rs. 9,40,545 Hermes bag